Help Families Affected by Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten)

Despite typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) being downgraded to a severe tropical storm as it leaves the country, families in central Philippines will still need assistance following the damage to their homes and sources of income.
 
 
Families will need assistance following the damages to their homes.
Families will need assistance following the damages to their homes.
 
NAGA CITY, Philippines - Dec. 27, 2016 - PRLog -- "Clearing operations have started in the different parts of Camarines. While traveling to Naga City, we saw families leaving evacuation centres to head back home to gauge the damage caused to their property," says Maricel Francia, World Vision's Programme Officer based in Camarines Norte. World Vision emergency response teams in the Bicol region have been constantly coordinating with local government units since yesterday, December 26 to determine the immediate need of the affected population and the extent of damages to infrastructure and property.

World Vision's rapid assessment team of staff skilled in emergency response management, child protection, health and nutrition and documentation is now heading to Bicol region from Manila, to reinforce WV staff on the ground.

According to the national disaster risk reduction and management council (NDRRMC), about 25,000 families, with around 81% coming from the Bicol region, were affected by typhoon Nina (international name: Nock-ten).

Officials have declared a 'state of calamity' in the provinces of Catanduanes, Camarines Sur and Albay. Six casualties have been reported.  As of December 27, 13 road sections and three bridges in regions II, MIMAROPA, V and VII are still not passable while 114 areas are experiencing power cuts since December 25.

"Our main focus is on assessing the immediate needs of families and communities, especially the children displaced by the typhoon. Due to the breakdown of infrastructure, lack of electricity at night and lack of privacy, children are vulnerable to physical dangers due to debris and other child protection issues," says Rommel Fuerte, the Acting National Director, World Vision Philippines.

As per the weather bureau PAGASA, the typhoon is expected to exit the Philippines Area of Responsibility (PAR) by late evening of 27 December or early morning of 28 December. All Tropical Cyclone Warning Signals have been lifted. World Vision continues to monitor the situations of typhoon-stricken communities in the Bicol region as weather improves.

Despite Nina being downgraded to a severe tropical storm as it leaves the country, families in central Philippines will still need assistance following the damage to their homes and sources of income.

"There is a need for providing clean drinking water to the typhoon affected population. Many people are now buying water from water stations. People fear that the tap water maybe contaminated due to the flooding. Some families in the coastal areas, especially people whose houses have been totally damaged, need sleeping mats and blankets. The livelihood of farmers and farming laborers have been affected due to damaged caused to copra and rice fields," says Karen Gonzales, World Vision staff in Camarines Sur.

The government is now responding to the needs of affected populations. The NDRRMC through social welfare department said P7,112,134 (USD142,799) worth of relief assistance was provided to the families.

"World Vision is ready to support the government's emergency response efforts with prepositioned relief items on standby in Luzon and Visayas warehouses.  The relief items can cater to 4,000 families (approx. 20,000 people) contain kitchen sets, emergency shelter kits (tarps and ropes), hygiene kits (toothbrush, toothpaste, underwear, bath and laundry soaps, sanitary napkins, nail cutter) and other non-food items such as mosquito nets and blankets," says, Ajab Macapagat Director for Humanitarian and Emergency Affairs Director, World Vision Philippines.Photos by Maricel Francia/World Vision/December 27, 2016

For donations, go to www.worldvision.org.ph/typhoon-nina/donate

Or deposit through any of the following Philippine banks:

         BPI Account: 4251-0024-15
         BDO Account: 000-2700-4341-1
         PS Bank Account: 038-33200013-8
         Metrobank Account: 060-7060518641

Please send a copy of your deposit slip with the words "Nina Relief"  and your name to wvphilippines@wvi.org
