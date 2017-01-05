Country(s)
New England Patriots' Offensive & Defensive Tendencies to be Broadcast Online, Live During their Divisional Playoff Game with the Houston Texans
INSIGHT is a cloud-based application that allows football coaches to view an opponent's tendencies in real-time during live games. Coaches typically break down film of their opponent's last 4-6 games looking for tendencies and indicators that could tip off what a team is planning to do in different game situations. RII Sports Technology scans this film breakdown information to expose thousands of high-probability tendencies, then packages these findings into the INSIGHT application making it possible to instantly access this information in real-time.
"The real power of INSIGHT is in the real-time delivery of this information,"
RII Sports Technology is conducting live demonstrations of this technology for football coaches and interested parties throughout the 2017 NFL Playoffs. "We've made the New England Patriots a primary subject of our demonstrations for obvious reasons – they are a clear favorite to advance to the Super Bowl and their coaching staff is unrivaled in their ability to implement successful game plans," says Woods. A team of former college football coaches has broken down film of the New England Patriots' offensive and defensive performance over their past 5 games – collecting data related to their tendencies to Run or Pass, Run Schemes & Locations, Pass Types & Routes, Targeted Players, Defensive Fronts, Blitzes and Coverages. "As the game unfolds on Saturday night, New England's offensive and defensive tendencies will be instantly displayed on our INSIGHT web page – in the same way any football coach would be able to experience accessing their own data starting next season," says Woods.
The INSIGHT demonstration is open to any that are interested. No sign up or fee is required. It will be aired live during Saturday night's AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots starting at 8:15pm EST. To view the information and track New England's offensive and defensive tendencies in real-time, go to http://www.r2sportstech-
