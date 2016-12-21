News By Tag
Office Gallery International changes hands; Michael and Hilary Troia purchase 27-year old business
Family business transitions from one husband-and-wife team to another
On hand to congratulate the business owners were Special Legislative Aide Bill Buckley, who presented official proclamations on behalf of State Senator Mike Rush and State Representatives John Rogers and Josh Cutler, as well as Allan Howard, chairman of the Norwood Board of Selectmen, and Tom O'Rourke, president and CEO of the Neponset Valley Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to the proclamations addressed to the Troias in congratulations of their new venture and in thanks for their commitment to the region's economy, Buckley presented additional proclamations from Senator Rush and Representative Rogers to Allen and Gwen Wluka, the previous owners of Office Gallery International, in recognition of all they had done over 27 years to grow this business and contribute to the community.
The local and state officials were joined at the celebration by a number of Office Gallery's clients and vendors, as well as family members and friends of the Troias and Wlukas.
Office Gallery was sold to the Troias by the Wlukas of Foxboro, MA, for an undisclosed sum earlier this year. Both Troias have previous experience, both at Office Gallery and elsewhere, in business furniture and retail sales.
As part of their future plans, Office Gallery is further expanding its consulting and design services related to the office environment. The business has invested in new technology for their showroom, in part by incorporating Tecslate, an interactive widescreen display that provides clients with the ability to see exactly what their redesigned office will look like.
"We are so grateful to the Wlukas for starting Office Gallery International and making it synonymous with quality business furniture that enhances the work environment,"
"The Wlukas have left Office Gallery International in a great position for us, and have also left us with a great model of how to run a successful business with integrity and true concern for the client," added Hilary Troia. "We are excited to lead Office Gallery into its next chapters."
About Office Gallery International
Office Gallery International (http://officegallery.net) has provided quality-crafted office furniture for businesses (and home-based businesses) since 1989. Founded by Allen and Gwen Wluka, the company was purchased by Michael and Hilary Troia in 2016. A state-of-the-
