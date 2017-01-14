News By Tag
Erum Kistemaker Appointed to New FAWL Subcomittee
Erum Kistemaker Appointed to New FAWL Subcomittee

Attorney Erum Kistemaker has been appointed to the new Florida Association of Women Lawyers Subcomittee.
The organization has seen a recent increase in requests to endorse various pieces of legislation, and so this subcommittee will work to vet these endorsement requests of bills filed, or to be filed, in the Florida Legislature by individuals or organizations other than FAWL, or other initiatives, rules, or positions directly impacting FAWL's mission.
Kistemaker and her fellow subcommittee members will adopt a new streamlined process for fast-track consideration of these requests for endorsements and present the requests to the board in between board meetings.
"It is my pleasure to serve on this innovative subcommittee for FAWL, which has such an important mission to actively promote gender equality and the leadership roles of its members in the legal profession, judiciary and community at large," said Kistemaker. "Creating this subcommittee is another way for FAWL to support this mission and address important issues pertaining to female attorneys throughout Florida.
In addition, Erum is also the Vice President of VFAWL, the local Volusia chapter of FAWL. Last year, the FAWL named Erum Kistemaker to its 2016 class of Leaders in the Law.
For this award, FAWL solicited chapter nominations of women who had earned the respect of others professionally, been involved in activities for the betterment of the local community, exemplified the qualities of a positive role model, and advanced the cause of women in the community.
Kistemaker has a unique and diverse legal background, having practiced law at leading firms in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as having served as assistant state attorney in the Volusia County court for one year.
Erum currently manages Kistemaker Business Law Group in Daytona Beach, Fla., and is licensed to practice in Florida, New York, England and Wales.
Kistemaker received her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. She is a currently a member of The Dunn-Blount American Inn of Court and a director for the United Way of Volusia and Flagler Counties.
An AV rated attorney, other professional achievements include being named one of Florida's Super Lawyers in 2016 and a Super Lawyers' Rising Star in 2014 and 2015, and a Florida Bar Leadership Academy Fellow in 2013 and 2014.
Kistemaker Business Law Group opened in 2010 and their areas of practice include Condo/HOA Law and Litigation, Real Estate Law and Litigation, Business Law and Litigation, and Construction Law and Litigation. Their offices are located at 1651 North Clyde Morris Blvd, Suite #1, Daytona Beach, FL. They are open Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 5:00pm. They can be reached online at http://daytonabusinesslawyers.com or https://www.facebook.com/
Pictured: Erum Kistemaker
