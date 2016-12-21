Germaine Moody Joins Tai Anderson On The "TAISPEAK" Podcast

ATLANTA
Tai Anderson, Germaine Moody
- Dec. 27, 2016
-- Author, entrepreneur and networking guru Germaine Moody joined 4x Grammy winner Tai Anderson as a guest on his "TAISPEAK" podcast this December to discuss personal branding, his upcoming book "The Power of A Black Man" as well as his sought after networking events around the world. "TAISPEAK" features inspirational conversations with dynamic leaders of business, music, sports and faith. Tai was a founding member of the award-winning band "Third Day" and he's the current President of the Atlanta Chapter of the Recording Academy/Grammys. "I was so honored when Tai reached out to me to be on the show. I'd been a fan of Third Day for years. Tai is the real deal though, he gives it to you straight because he really does care about making people greater. TAISPEAK is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to learn and expand on multiple levels, everyone should tune in", expressed Germaine. Learn more about Tai and TAISPEAK plus listen to Germaine's interview "The Power of Inclusion" with Tai Anderson at https://www.taispeak.com/podcast
