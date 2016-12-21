News By Tag
East Texas Roofing an Expert when Comes to Roofing Services
East Texas Roofing
A roof provides a line of defense to the family by preventing rain, hails, storms, wind, ice, and snow from damaging the home and the contents contained in it. Every homeowner wants to have quality roof structures. East Texas Roofing will install a new roof, repair a damaged roof, or reroof your building. In addition to installing and repairing roofs, they also handle other roof related tasks including:
· Cleaning gutters
· Sweeping off roofs
· Insurance claims
East Texas Roofing has a fully equipped team of roofers who will handle your roofing project from the start to the finish. The team knows very well that every roofing project is different and they will provide customized solutions to your roof repair and installation needs.
To guarantee satisfaction of their customers, East Texas Roofing has a team that is bonded and insured. If for any reason, a homeowner is not satisfied with the roofing work, East Texas Roofing can take responsibility. In addition to that, they provide material warranty – just to make sure that you have a lasting solution to your roofing problem. They also offer labor warranty in the event that a roof installation or repair job is not up to par.
The company wants to deliver to the expectations of customers and that is why these three words feature in their mission statement- quality, honesty, and competitive-

About East Texas Roofing
A family-owned and operated roofing company that specializes in both metal roofing and composition shingle roofing. The company does new roof installations, reroofs, and roof repairs. East Texas Roofing has a yearly maintenance program covering all types of roofing from tar and gravel to EPDM rubber and modified bitumen. They also offer emergency roof repair and storm damage repairs. East Texas Roofing promises you that your roofing project with will be handled with utmost care and professionalism using the best roofing practices.
East Texas Roofing is featured by Click4 Home Services
Contact Information
East Texas Roofing
P.O. Box 431
Palestine, TX 75802
Tels: (800) 234-6177 (tel:+18002346177)
(903) 723-5649 (tel:+19037235649)
(936) 544-8349 (tel:+19365448349)
(936) 291-6562 (tel:+19362916562)
(936) 327-8730 (tel:+19363278730)

