East Texas Roofing an Expert when Comes to Roofing Services

ALLEN, Texas - Dec. 27, 2016 - PRLog -- East Texas Roofing Providing a Line of Defense with their Roofing Services

East Texas Roofing (http://www.easttexasroofingllc.com/contact-us.html) is a trusted name in roof installation and repair within East Texas and the surrounding areas. The company has been serving residents of East Texas since 1973. East Texas Roofing helps protect your family, home structure, and contents by providing new roof installations and repairs. It has some of the most experienced roof installers in the Texas and strives to resolve your roof repair and installation needs by providing quality roofing solutions using the best products in the market.

A roof provides a line of defense to the family by preventing rain, hails, storms, wind, ice, and snow from damaging the home and the contents contained in it. Every homeowner wants to have quality roof structures. East Texas Roofing will install a new roof, repair a damaged roof, or reroof your building. In addition to installing and repairing roofs, they also handle other roof related tasks including:

·         Cleaning gutters

·         Sweeping off roofs

·         Insurance claims

East Texas Roofing has a fully equipped team of roofers who will handle your roofing project from the start to the finish. The team knows very well that every roofing project is different and they will provide customized solutions to your roof repair and installation needs.

To guarantee satisfaction of their customers, East Texas Roofing has a team that is bonded and insured. If for any reason, a homeowner is not satisfied with the roofing work, East Texas Roofing can take responsibility. In addition to that, they provide material warranty – just to make sure that you have a lasting solution to your roofing problem. They also offer labor warranty in the event that a roof installation or repair job is not up to par.

The company wants to deliver to the expectations of customers and that is why these three words feature in their mission statement- quality, honesty, and competitive-pricing.

You can visit their website at http://www.easttexasroofingllc.com/ to learn more about the roofing services they offer. They will provide you with free estimate of your roofing project just to make sure the cost of job is within your budget.

About East Texas Roofing

A family-owned and operated roofing company that specializes in both metal roofing and composition shingle roofing. The company does new roof installations, reroofs, and roof repairs. East Texas Roofing has a yearly maintenance program covering all types of roofing from tar and gravel to EPDM rubber and modified bitumen. They also offer emergency roof repair and storm damage repairs. East Texas Roofing promises you that your roofing project with will be handled with utmost care and professionalism using the best roofing practices.

East Texas Roofing is featured by Click4 Home Services (https://www.click4homeservices.com/item/east-texas-roofing/), so if you have a roof repair or installation project and you're in need of a trusted roofer, you may want to visit Click 4 Homes Services. Here you will get different roofers including East Texas Roofing company that are ready to handle your roofing project. Click 4 Homes Services is your one-stop shop for not only roofing service providers but also home improvement and cleaning services.

Contact Information

East Texas Roofing
P.O. Box 431
Palestine, TX 75802 (http://www.easttexasroofingllc.com/contact-us.html)
Tels: (800) 234-6177 (tel:+18002346177)
(903) 723-5649 (tel:+19037235649)  Palestine
(936) 544-8349 (tel:+19365448349)  Crockett
(936) 291-6562 (tel:+19362916562)  Huntsville
(936) 327-8730 (tel:+19363278730)  Livingston

Website: http://www.easttexasroofingllc.com/

Mo Daka
115 Richardson Ct, Suite H
***@click4homeservices.com
