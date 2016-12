Lifeline.Photo to Meet with Photographers at Imaging USA

New company to showcase new product to photographers in San Antonio

Contact: Brent Watkins

***@lifeline.photo

Lifeline announced today that it will exhibit at the Imaging USA Expo in San Antonio, Texas, January 8-10, 2017.With more than 10,000 photographers descending upon the River Walk for Imaging USA, Lifeline viewed the convention as a can't miss opportunity to get its new product in front of this large group of professionals.Lifeline is a new Studio Business Management service that will help photographers establish "best practices" for business and help artists learn to focus on the important tasks and not just the "urgent" ones. Lifeline was created with the goal of helping photography entrepreneurs spend less time working IN their business and more time working ON their business.Specializing in Studio Business Management, Lifeline sees the Imaging Expo as an excellent opportunity to get face-to-face with customers and show how they can make photographers' lives better."Enabling photographers to run a sustainable and viable business is the heart of our software," says Brent Watkins, one of the Founders of Lifeline and owner of Sylvart Studios (a 3rd Generation family portrait studio in Barberton, OH). "And Imaging USA is one of the best places to reach them."To get a first crack at great show specials and the chance to ask Lifeline's specialists their questions, photographers can join them at the upcoming Imaging USA in January.About Lifeline:Lifeline is founded by Photographers and Software Developers EXCLUSIVELY for photographers who need a comprehensive studio management tool built for the way PHOTOGRAPHERS work.Visit us at www.lifeline.photo About Imaging USA:Imaging USA is the longest running national photographic convention, expo and image exhibition in the United States, drawing thousands of professionals from around the world. Dating back to 1880, when it began as the annual convention and trade show for Professional Photographers of America (PPA, www.PPA.com), the event is always growing and evolving. Major components of Imaging USA are the three-day Imaging Expo trade show, several all-inclusive parties, and presentations by some of the biggest names in the photographic industry. Imaging USA's renowned educational classes are geared to improve a photographer's business skills, photographic repertoire, and use of technologies. For more information, visit www.ImagingUSA.org