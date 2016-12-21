News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kelley Kronenberg Attorney Alison J. Trejo Sworn In As a Guardian ad Litem
A Guardian ad Litem is a trained volunteer appointed by the court to protect the rights and advocate the best interests of a child involved in a court proceeding. The Guardian ad Litem makes independent recommendations to the court by focusing on the needs of each child and advocating for the best interests of the child they represent.
In her legal practice at Kelley Kronenberg, Ms. Trejo focuses her practice on First Party Property Insurance Defense Litigation. She is a member of The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division, the Animal Law Section of The Florida Bar, the Broward County Bar Association, and the Broward County Hispanic Bar Association.
Ms. Trejo received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Florida International University and her Master's degree in Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University, Wayne Huizenga School of Business. She later earned her Juris Doctor degree from Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad School of Law. She is admitted to practice law in Florida and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
###
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
Contact
Kelley Kronenberg
***@kelleykronenberg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse