Leading Laptop Bags are Tested and Ranked in the Latest Review by OutdoorGearLab

Editors' Choice, Top Pick and Best Buy awards are bestowed upon top scoring products.
 
The Osprey Flapjack shone brightly amongst its competitors.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Dec. 27, 2016 - PRLog -- OutdoorGearLab, a reputable resource for informative gear reviews, has just released the results of in-depth product testing for the top laptop bags of 2017. Nine models were carefully researched and selected to participate in a rigorous head to head testing process. Lead tester, Katherine Elliott, assessed the items during daily chores around town, work trips, road trips and of course, daily runs to the local coffee shop. She also employed the advice, opinions and testing knowledge of multiple gadget-toting enthusiasts. While the majority of the review was conducted in South Lake Tahoe, the items were also passed around to people living in varying geographical locations and climates in order to stockpile as much diversified information as possible. Reviewers drew conclusions about important design aspects, such as whether the models were comfy while carrying heavy loads (by foot and bike) and which designs best protected its precious cargo. The six criteria over which the items were evaluated include, protection, comfort, storage, style, ease of use and water resistance.

The winners are as follows:

Editors' Choice Award - Osprey Flapjack

The Flapjack earned the highest honor of Editors' Choice award due to its incredible versatility and storage capabilities. It boasts a winning blend of boisterous durability, sleek style and an abundance of features to help carriers navigate everyday life with ease. This model is designed with plenty of compartments and even multiple pocket sizes to fit different shaped portable computers. Not only is the design utilitarian, it's also comfortable and durable. Furthermore, it featured the most water resistant material of all products tested, keeping its contents safe and dry. Testers believe, "If you want a great combination of protection, comfort, organization, and great features, this is an excellent bag that will help you handle whatever gets thrown your way."

Best Buy - The North Face Borealis

The Borealis won Best Buy award because of its blend of high value and low cost. It's simple and sleek in design but offers just the right amount of organizational capabilities including an external water bottle pocket and numerous pockets on the inside and outside. It easily accommodates heavy or awkward loads via the adjustable side straps. Review editors found it to be one of the highest performing products in every metric measured and reported that, "It can carry what you need wherever you would like to go and it will do a good job of protecting your laptop as you jaunt about your busy tasks in life."

Top Pick - Burton Tinder

The Tinder earned Top Pick for its unparalleled style and simple design. This product is "Designed to look like a bare-bones, old-school 80's rucksack; it's urban and hip in a way that these other bags only wish they could be." While it doesn't have organizing pockets or pouches like other models reviewed, it features a single, yet spacious, top-loading compartment with a double drawstring closure. If your main use for a computer pack is for running around the city versus running around the backcountry, this is a fantastic, no frills option.

OutdoorGearLab, LLC is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and is a free resource dedicated to helping consumers make informed purchasing decisions about outdoor gear when shopping online. The website, www.outdoorgearlab.com, contains comparison reviews of outdoor apparel and equipment and complimentary buying advice guides for each category. The test team performs tests of gear, comparing products against one another in real world applications, and publishes their findings in written essays. Each product is scored across a range of weighted metrics, ranked against its competitors and awards are given to the deserving models. Readers can then find the best possible product with minimal time invested in personal research. These reviews will inform anyone who participates in activities such as backpacking, hiking, camping, hunting, bird watching, running, swimming, and cycling.

