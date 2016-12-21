News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Primecard as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Primecard!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Primecard
Primecard is about celebrating the dining and travel experience up to 50% off, every day of the week. They've combed through countless restaurants, hundreds of vacation getaways, and boiled it all down to the most sought-after experiences just for you.
NO COUPONS. NO HASSLES.
JUST EVERY DAY DISCOUNTS!
Simply put, our deals are ready when you are. No tacky coupons, and no expiration dates.Getaways:Travel packages to destinations across the street and around the world! Shop from collections of curated, high-quality merchandise and gift cards.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Primecard
mmenaa@igtmh.com
primecard.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
