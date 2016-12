Rey T, Who Says His Genre Is "Grown Folks Music (GFM)" is Back with New Release for Winter 2017

Grown Folks Music Artist Rey T Is Set To Release New Singles Hoochie Koo & People Chasing Money" In the January & February 2017,

Contact

Ayyub Nasir

***@aol.com Ayyub Nasir

End

-- R&B/Pop/Blues Sensation "Rey T" who would rather call his Genre "GFM-Grown Folks Music " is back and is looking to be at the top of the charts with not One (1) release, but Three (3) releases in the Winter of 2017 starting January with the release of "Hoochie Koo" followed up by the track entitled "People Chasing Money" in February along with "the track "Sometime I Do" on the MRE Entertainment Record Label with Distribution by Ingroove Music Group (IMG)/Universal.All tracks are being added to DJ's playlist across the Country & around the World blaring in clubs & nite spots everywhere.Success is not new to Rey T, especially since he was a close friend to the late "King Of Pop " Michael Jackson & the cousin of Johnnie Cochran which everyone knows no one did it better, both whom advised Rey T on how to make it in the business world and life!Rey T found success with the song "I'm The Only One" reaching #8 on the World Charts then releasing "Down & Out" and "The After Party" bringing him Grammy Notice!Rey T was also West Coast Blues Society R&B Artist Of The Year for 2013/14, but all this didn't slow Rey T down, no not at all. Rey T went back into the studio to work on another project entitled "Your Body" with the lead track being "Throw Your Hands Up" which is doing quite well on charts, getting Hundreds of Thousands of plays with no slowing in sight.Rey T & Special Request consisting of Gary Hunter aka G. Hunter & Mark Hunter aka Hunter is working with other artists, writing & producing music for them such as: Wayne Guitar Sanders (Formally of General Kane), Xymphoni (Grammy Nominated Artist), Korrosive, Jock Shock, The Caravan Of All Stars and more!!!!Rey T is a world class entertainer and continues to bring to us the best music available whether it's a soothing ballad or that dance track that will keep you on the floor all night, He's here to stay and will continue to release music, be it a single or full CD, Rey T will be there singing, dancing entertaining people from all walks of life, all over the World.Please feel free to contact Rey T for Touring Schedule(s) at:707-646-1645, 510-406-7213 or visit http://www.Rey- T.com