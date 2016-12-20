Country(s)
Industry News
Cabana Life Rashguards Are Winter's Vacation Essential
Celebrity Nicole Kidman Covers Up In Sun Protective Rashguard
Kidman showed off her long, lean physique as she relaxed on the beach with husband Keith Urban and daughters Sunday and Faith. Nicole covered up stylishly with a Cabana Life zipper rashguard. If your activewear doesn't include sun protection, it's not worth wearing. Cabana Life offers sun protective clothing that blocks 90% more damaging rays than your average T-shirt. It's as fashionable as it is functional.
The Daily Mail reported that Kidman's rashguard is sold by Kasana Sea. Kasana Sea carries a variety of brands, including Cabana Life rashguards. The Australian company's mission is similar to that of Cabana Life: to provide functional fashion that protects people from UV rays as they vacation or simply spend time outdoors.
Kidman certainly spent her days outdoors during her vacation. Throughout the day, Kidman was photographed wading in the surf with her daughters. She didn't just sport the style in the water, though. Kidman took advantage of the swim shirt's versatility and paired it with a pair of white summer shorts as she trekked to and from the beach. She even took a jog wearing the sophisticated stripes.
Whether your winter vacation takes you to high altitudes or sea level, you can protect your skin from damaging UV exposure with a sporty zip up rashguard, an elegant embroidered rashguard, or a fashionably printed rashguard. Safeguard your holiday adventures by swapping out your basic white T-shirt for a white rashguard.
About Cabana Life:
Cabana Life's rashguards provide 50+ UV protection, blocking 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays. They cover completely and are quick-drying, making them practical for outdoor activities, beach vacations, skiing, shopping or sightseeing. Essentially, they're appropriate for everyday use, something original rashguards were not necessarily designed for. That means they'll be worn by more people and put on more often, helping Cabana Life fulfill its mission of making it safer to live a healthy lifestyle and have fun in the sun.
Media contact:
Lauren Alleva
Lauren@cabanalife.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse