Industry News





December 2016
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

New Mobile App Program Aims to Launch an App for Every Forest

OnCell Partnership with U.S. Forest Service will Guide and Educate Forest Visitors Using Mobile Tour Apps
 
 
The Daniel Boone National Forest app will be launched under the new program.
The Daniel Boone National Forest app will be launched under the new program.
 
WASHINGTON - Dec. 27, 2016 - PRLog -- OnCell has partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to launch a mobile tour app for every forest. Working with theTravel, Tourism and Interpretation section of the Forest Service, OnCell has worked diligently to provide a foundation that gives each forest an opportunity to provide educational mobile tours for visitors. The mobile apps will be rolled out gradually, with the goal of launching all sites by mid-2017.

OnCell, a leader in the mobile tour space for museums, parks, and destinations, will provide the backend technology to build, launch, and manage the tours. All the apps will be constructed with OnCell's app building platform.

"The new mobile program for forest destinations is very exciting," says Thomas Dunne, President and CEO of OnCell. "A smartphone is a valuable part of a traveler's toolkit. The apps will be a great way for forest rangers and staff to provide educational interpretive messages and real time alerts to visitors through their personal devices."

OnCell will help each forest launch an app with ranger and staff-curated educational content, historic images, maps, and visitor information. After the app is launched, each forest will take over the mobile project and use the app builder to extend the experience with more points of interest and additional wayfinding information. Rangers will also use the app to send time sensitive messages to users, such as closures.

As part of the program, OnCell has worked closely with the Forest Service to develop a special look and feel for the apps that is in line with the Forest Service's identity.

"The app design created for the Forest Service is just beautiful," says Dunne. "We wanted visitors to instantly recognize the apps as an extension of the Forest Service, with confidence it will provide relevant and accurate information for their visit."

A portal app will also be developed that houses each forest app. Users can download the portal app to locate nearby forests and take virtual tours across the country.

The Forest Service tested a pilot program with OnCell in 2015, with five forests participating and building their own apps.

Apps for six forests will be available for download early January 2017, with the portal app launching early 2017. Apps slated to be released include Lake Tahoe Basin in California, Daniel Boone in Kentucky, and San Juan in Colorado.

Visitors can access the apps by downloading them from the App Store or Google Play.

About OnCell
OnCell provides a full range of mobile tour technologies for museums, parks, and cultural destinations. With a variety of interactive services such as a DIY app builder, native and web apps, audio guides, beacon tours, and scavenger hunts, OnCell helps organizations become mobile-friendly. As mobile communication experts who are passionate about the arts and education, the OnCell team has worked on over 2,200 projects both in the U.S. and internationally since its inception in 2006. http://www.oncell.com

Contact
Monica Barndt, Director of Marketing, OnCell
***@oncell.com
Source:OnCell
Email:***@oncell.com
Posted By:***@oncell.com Email Verified
