News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Enmarket Donates $5,000 to Savannah Area Nonprofit Organizations Through Encourage Health Series
In conjunction with Healthy Savannah and other sponsors, the fuel and convenience store chain presented $1,000 grants during each lecture.
"We are committed to helping Savannah become a healthier community, and the Encourage Health Series is specifically geared to help show all of us how live healthier lives," said Matt Clements, enmarket's director of marketing. "This is a win-win for all of us – those nonprofit organizations receiving the grant money and the audience members who enjoy learning about new ways to improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle."
The company was founded in 1963 as Interstate Stations, then rebranded as "Enmark" in 1983 and most recently as "enmarket" in 2015 to reflect fresh and healthy food options.
To further its commitment to helping people live healthier lives, enmarket established the Encourage Health Series and in conjunction with other local sponsors, has presented a series of four lectures throughout the year for the past three years, calling on respected experts to share insights on nutrition, fitness and general tips for healthy living.
The 2016 program was co-sponsored by Gulfstream, Sandfly Family Dental, Healthy Savannah, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9.
In April, The Coastal Georgia Council of Boy Scouts of America was selected to be awarded the first of the 2016 series' $1,000 grants. This nonprofit organization combines educational activities with value-driven projects in order to mold young men and encourage them to make ethical and moral decisions throughout their future. The event featured a presentation by Kevin Klinkenberg, "Going Old School: Walk Your Way to Better Health," encouraging attendees to make walking a part of their everyday lives.
In June, a $1,000 grant was presented to Urban Hope, which helps inner city children create better lives for themselves. Ellen Blossman's presentation, "Eat Well and Boost Your Energy With Phytochemicals,"
At the third event in August, the $1,000 Encourage Health grant went to the Savannah Tree Foundation, a 33-year-old nonprofit organization that works to protect trees in Savannah and Chatham County. The lecture featured Denise Grabowski presenting "10 Ways Buildings Affect Your Mission to Healthy Life." Grabowski said most people spend time indoors and explained how buildings can affect overall physical, mental and social wellbeing.
In October, the final lecture in the series benefitted the Savannah AMBUCS with a $1,000 grant and featured a presentation by Bauer Coslick: "10 Ways to Reduce Inflammation in the Body to Improve Longevity Through Acupuncture Practices." Coslick is the owner of Vitality: Acupuncture +Integrative medicine. AMBUCS is an organization dedicated to bringing mobility and independence to people with disabilities, primarily through donating their Amtryke therapeutic tricycles to those in need.
AMBUCS also received a $1,000 grand prize for collecting the greatest number of votes from fans of the four nonprofits. At the beginning of the series, each organization received a QR code to be scanned at any of the 61 area enmarket stores. No purchases were necessary, but supporters had to go into a store to vote.
All of the 2016 enmarket Encourage Health Education Series lunchtime programs were held at the Savannah Morning News Auditorium, 1375 Chatham Parkway. Information about the 2017 program, including speakers, recipients and lecture dates, will be announced in early 2017.
MORE INFORMATION ON THE ENCOURAGE HEALTH SERIES
Enmarket's 2016 series of wellness lectures is sponsored by Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9.
The series features four presentations from experts sharing insights on nutrition, fitness and general tips for healthy living. Selected 501©3 nonprofit organizations are awarded a $1,000 grant from Encourage Health Education Sponsors and allotted an enmarket Dollar Day, along with a chance to win a grand prize at the end of the series. For more information, visit http://enmarket.com/
ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which recently rebranded as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions, and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information on enmarket, please call 912-236-1331 or visit www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.
CONTACT
Matt Clements
Director of Marketing
enmarket
MClements@enmarkstations.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Director of Communications
Carriage Trade PR
912.856.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
cynthia.wright@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse