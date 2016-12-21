Country(s)
Cure SMA and SMA Community Celebrate FDA Approval of Spinraza for SMA
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Dec. 27, 2016 - PRLog -- On Friday, December 23, the FDA announced that it has approved SpinrazaTM (nusinersen)
We are thrilled to see our community's efforts culminate in the approval of Spinraza: not only the first-ever approved treatment for this disease, but also one that addresses the underlying genetic cause of SMA. This has been a story of all groups—families, researchers, companies and the FDA—working together as one community to reach this amazing milestone.
We are especially pleased that the sophisticated and rigorous clinical development plan that Biogen and Ionis chose to implement has resulted in a broad label that will now give so many patients access.
The approval from the FDA for all SMA—pediatric and adult—is the broadest possible label, with no restrictions—
"Biogen is committed to continuing to work together with the SMA community as we embark on a future where there is now a treatment available for this devastating disease," said George A. Scangos, PhD, chief executive officer at Biogen. "The teams at Biogen and Ionis are grateful for the support we have received and we join Cure SMA and SMA families in celebrating this critical milestone for the community."
"There has been a long-standing need for a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, the most common genetic cause of death in infants, and a disease that can affect people at any stage of life," said Billy Dunn, MD, director of the Division of Neurology Products in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "As shown by our suggestion to the sponsor to analyze the results of the study earlier than planned, the FDA is committed to assisting with the development and approval of safe and effective drugs for rare diseases and we worked hard to review this application quickly; we could not be more pleased to have the first approved treatment for this debilitating disease."
A Historic Moment for the SMA Community
This is a historic moment that our community has been working toward for decades. We extend our deepest gratitude to all our chapters, families, supporters, donors, and partners who have contributed to this milestone.
"This is a landmark day for the SMA community with the first approved drug for the disease. Cure SMA and our entire community have worked together tirelessly for more than thirty years to make this happen. It is important for all of us to stop and celebrate this shared accomplishment that will change and improve the lives of SMA patients," said Jill Jarecki, PhD, Cure SMA's Chief Scientific Officer.
Thank You
From 2003 to 2006, Cure SMA provided the very first research funding needed to begin investigation into this therapeutic approach. We thank Drs. Ravindra Singh and Elliot Androphy of the University of Massachusetts Medical School for their work funded by Cure SMA in originally identifying the ISSN1 gene sequence, which is the sequence targeted by Spinraza. We acknowledge Dr. Adrian Krainer and his colleagues at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory for generating critical intellectual property. All this work was then licensed to Ionis Pharmaceuticals to create the antisense therapy Spinraza. We especially appreciate the team at Ionis for their central role in the rapid advancement of Spinraza.
We are particularly thankful to our partners at Biogen. Together with Ionis, Biogen worked to develop and implement a comprehensive clinical testing program that would provide both the quickest route to approval and the high quality data necessary to support a broad label and access. We thank the families who made many sacrifices to participate in these clinical trials, including the placebo-control groups which were so critical to prove the effectiveness of Spinraza for the whole community.
Finally, we want to recognize the FDA for their partnership with us throughout this process. The FDA understood the critical urgency within our community and acted incredibly quickly to review the robust data submitted in the New Drug Application.
"This first approved treatment provides the greatest hope, and reaffirms the commitment made by the entire community, to create a world without spinal muscular atrophy and rid the world of the suffering wrought by this terrible disease," said Richard Rubenstein, Chair of the Cure SMA Board of Directors. "It is gratifying to see all of the efforts made by so many people for so many years realized with this breakthrough."
About Cure SMA
Cure SMA is dedicated to the treatment and cure of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)—a disease that takes away a person's ability to walk, eat, or breathe. It is the number one genetic cause of death for infants.
Since 1984, we've directed and invested in comprehensive research that has shaped the scientific community's understanding of SMA. We are currently on the verge of breakthroughs in treatment that will strengthen our children's bodies, extend life, and lead to a cure.
We have deep expertise in every aspect of SMA—from the day-to-day realities to the nuances of care options—and until we have a cure, we'll do everything we can to support children and families affected by the disease.
