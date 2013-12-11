News By Tag
Salt Lake City Transmission Repair Shop Retains Marketing Agency of Record
J & G Transmissions, a Transmission Repair Shop servicing Salt Lake City, UT has retained elleven group as their new marketing Agency of Record to increase market share in 2017.
Bret Brockmeier, Service Manager of J & G Transmissions said, "We needed a smoother, more fluid approach to our business and the marketplace. Transmissions are a unique niche and is a competitive industry so a company has to raise it's standards if it's going to grow. We have chosen a partner that is helping us do just that." Brockmeier is a strong Manager and is not afraid of growth. He continues, "The key to a successful future is consistent growth. Now thers nothing that can stop us because J & G Transmissions really is the best transmission repair shop around."
"When realizing that our day to day at the shop was the model definition of "Insanity" we decided to seek out someone to help change all that." Says Amber Cooke, CFO of J & G Transmissions.Cookecontinues,"
"J & G Transmissions is the best at what they do. From the Managers to Builders they have potential for greatness and increased market share. They are honest, do the job right the first time and genuinely want to do what's right for the customer. Now everyone will know how good they are and their numbers will reflect it." Says Samuel Sadler, CEO of elleven group.
For more information visit www.jandgtransmissions.compress contact www.ellevengroup.com
