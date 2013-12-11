 
Salt Lake City Transmission Repair Shop Retains Marketing Agency of Record

J & G Transmissions, a Transmission Repair Shop servicing Salt Lake City, UT has retained elleven group as their new marketing Agency of Record to increase market share in 2017.
 
 
SALT LAKE CITY - Dec. 27, 2016 - PRLog -- James Dall of J & G Transmissions, an automotive transmission repair company in Murray, UT announced today they have retained a new Agency of Record. Dallas, TX-­‐based elleven group was awarded the contract. "Since starting out in 1988 we have always put the customer first, so we have enjoyed a very high referral rate for our industry. Now it's time for us to go beyond what we have accomplished in the past and serve a greater number of people." Dall was humble when talking about the company that is actually the largest transmission rebuild shop in the State of Utah.

Bret Brockmeier, Service Manager of J & G Transmissions said, "We needed a smoother, more fluid approach to our business and the marketplace. Transmissions are a unique niche and is a competitive industry so a company has to raise it's standards if it's going to grow. We have chosen a partner that is helping us do just that." Brockmeier is a strong Manager and is not afraid of growth. He continues, "The key to a successful future is consistent growth. Now thers nothing that can stop us because J & G Transmissions really is the best transmission repair shop around."

"When realizing that our day to day at the shop was the model definition of "Insanity" we decided to seek out someone to help change all that." Says Amber Cooke, CFO of J & G Transmissions.Cookecontinues,"Researching"ellevengroup"wastheanswertoourproblems. Doingthesamethingoverandoveragainandexpectingadifferentresultwasnotgoingto changewithoutanoutsidesource.Retainingellevengrouphasgivenushopetobreakthecycle ofinsanity!"

"J & G Transmissions is the best at what they do. From the Managers to Builders they have potential for greatness and increased market share. They are honest, do the job right the first time and genuinely want to do what's right for the customer. Now everyone will know how good they are and their numbers will reflect it." Says Samuel Sadler, CEO of elleven group.

For more information visit www.jandgtransmissions.compress contact www.ellevengroup.com

Source:J & G Transmissions
Email:***@ellevengroup.com
