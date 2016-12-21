Country(s)
Industry News
Cortex Law Group Announces The First Free Patent Quality Analysis Tool
"With so many misconceptions about patent quality and the increasing number of misguided approaches to improve it, we felt that it was time to step in and help out," said Bryan Failing, founder of Cortex Law Group. "On the PQA website, we begin by defining patent quality and then move on to address some common questions and provide some general information about improving patent quality. Ultimately, the patent practitioner handling the preparation and prosecution of a patent application has the most influence on its quality, and PQA provides a quick and easy way to gauge that quality."
Once a user has entered one or more patent document numbers, PQA identifies quality-related issues for each patent document and provides a Quality Rating based on the issues. The issues are grouped by patent document section and severity to provide a clear picture of the weaknesses of each patent document. The Quality Rating indicates how the quality of a patent document compares to the quality of many others.
"The idea was to produce a tool that is easy to use and presents results in a concise and intuitive manner," said Failing. "Put simply, the fewer and less severe the issues, the higher the quality of the patent document."
Despite its minimalistic user interface, PQA utilizes patent-pending technology to perform a comprehensive analysis of each patent document. It is based on proprietary software designed and coded by attorneys at Cortex Law Group for work with investors and operating companies related to due diligence.
"Patent prosecution is a highly-specialized field which is continually changing," said Failing. "Creation of sophisticated patent analytics tools necessitates an in-depth understanding of the current state of the patent laws. It also requires insight into what works and what doesn't work from the practitioner's perspective, especially in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decisions concerning subject matter eligibility. We were fortunate to have the legal and technical expertise within our firm necessary to develop and maintain PQA."
To learn more and experience PQA for yourself, please visit www.cortexlaw.com/
Contact
PQA Team
(408) 680-2500
***@cortexlaw.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse