North Florida Land Trust has received a gift of land along the Guana River
The land conservation organization received 7.72 acres in St. Johns County
"This is the third acquisition in a month and we have two more in the works that involve developers,"
The land was among the 112,346 acres in NFLT's seven-county focus area that they deemed in critical need of preservation. It is situated between the McGarvey-Goelz Preserve, which NFLT has owned since 2004, and Guana Tolomato Matanzas Research Reserve (GTM Research Reserve). It is quality marsh habitat that is rich with wildlife including roseate spoonbills, tricolored herons, great egrets, snowy egrets, white ibis, clapper rails, and others.
NFLT has been working closely with developers recently to preserve land in desired locations. In early December, the organization received a donation of land on Big Talbot Island from Charles Chupp, a local real estate investor and developer. The land trust also purchased a piece of property in St. Johns County from Fletcher Davis Management Group after the developer offered the land for sale after hearing it was included in the Preservation Portfolio.
About North Florida Land Trust
North Florida Land Trust is a non-profit organization who serves as a champion of environmental protection primarily in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns counties. NFLT was founded in 1999 and has protected thousands of acres of environmentally significant land including land at Big Talbot Island, the River Branch Preserve, Pumpkin Hill State Park, Moccasin Slough, along the St. Mary's River and other valued natural areas in Northeast Florida. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with private landowners and other public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit www.northfloridalandtrust.org.
