Dr. Cynthia Salter-Lewis Launches Latest Product for Lip Augmentation and Treatment of Smoker Lines

-- Allergan plc, a leading global pharmaceutical company from the makers of Botox and Voluma have released their latest addition to the JUVÉDERM® collection of fillers, JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA® XC. This hot new product is now available to Cynthia Salter-Lewis M.D. Inc.'s patients for use in the lips for lip augmentation and for correction of perioral rhytids, commonly referred to as "lipstick lines or smoker lines". In clinical trial VOLBELLA® XC was found to effectively increase lip fullness and soften the appearance of lines around the mouth. VOLBELLA®XC is the only filler proven to last up to one year in both the lips and perioral rhytids with optimal treatment."Many of my patients have told me that their perioral lines commonly referred to as "smoker lines" are of major concern. Over the years, they have been difficult to treat with the current products on the market. I am more than delighted to offer VOLBELLA® XC as a treatment option for both subtle lip volume enhancement and treatment of lip lines," states Dr. Cynthia Salter-Lewis.According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), use of soft tissue fillers in 2015 was the fastest growing cosmetic minimally-invasive procedure. VOLBELLA® XC is approved specifically for the lips and perioral rhytids. The most common side effects observed in clinical trials were temporary responses at the treatment site such as swelling, tenderness, bruising, firmness, lumps/bumps, redness, pain, discoloration, itching and dryness. Most of these side effects resolve within days and are self-limiting.About Dr. Cynthia Salter-Lewis, M.D., Inc.: Dr. Cynthia Salter-Lewis provides the highest quality care in a professional yet friendly environment within their New Jersey office. Every patient receives quality care tailored to their specific individual needs. Procedures include: Injectables such as Xeomin, Dysport, Botox, cosmetic fillers such as Voluma, Juvederm, Radiesse, Restylane, Belotero, Kybella, Volbella and laser treatments for hair removal. Other treatments include, IPL for sun damage and more. Dr. Salter-Lewis also specializes in chemical peels, laser peels, and laser resurfacing to help individuals age gracefully and maintain a younger natural looking appearance. All procedures are performed by Dr. Cynthia Salter-Lewis and not a technician. Cynthia Salter-Lewis, M.D., Inc. is committed to providing patients with better anti-aging solutions. Dr. Salter-Lewis' proud motto is "Maintaining a Natural Look". To book an appointment with Dr. Cynthia Salter-Lewis call (732) 490-5130 or visit her practice's website at www.salterlewismd.com. For press inquiries please contact Cordelia at cordelia@salterlewismd.com.