December 2016
MBMA Adds Two New Members – Panasonic Corporation of North America and Package Steel Systems Inc

The Metal Building Manufacturers Association recently welcomed two new members to its ranks.
 
 
Members of MBMA, Panasonic and Package Steel Systems.
Members of MBMA, Panasonic and Package Steel Systems.
 
CLEVELAND - Dec. 27, 2016 - PRLog -- www.mbma.com: The membership ranks of the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (http://www.mbma.com/) (MBMA) are continuing to expand. MBMA recently welcomed Panasonic Corporation of North America (http://shop.panasonic.com/) (Panasonic) as its 60th Associate member, and Package Steel Systems Inc. (http://packagesteelsystem.com/) as a Building Systems member.

Panasonic will be represented by Jon Downey, who serves as the company's housing and construction market development manager. Package Steel Systems will be represented by Bob Fisette, who serves as the company's president.

"Our members are vital to MBMA's continued success and influence in the building and construction industry," says Dan Walker, PE, associate general manager of MBMA. "Each company's unique contributions help us to advance the wide-spread acceptance of metal building systems as the premier building solution within the low-rise commercial construction market."

Based in Newark, N.J., Panasonic Corporation of North America manufactures consumer and industrial products, including advanced building insulation solutions and products for metal roofs and gutters. The company is a subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation, founded in 1918.

Package Steel Systems is located in Sutton, Mass. The metal building manufacturer serves customers in the Northeastern region of the U.S.

The MBMA is comprised of metal building system manufacturers and their suppliers who fabricate or manufacture materials for the industry, as well as architecture and engineering firms and service providers.

Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end-uses.  The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, www.mbma.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. It includes technical materials and design guides.

Media Contact
Dan Walker, Associate General Manager
216.241.7333
mbma@mbma.com
Source:MBMA
Email:***@mbma.com
