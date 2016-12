Charleston CFO Council Award Winners

"we are what we repeatedly do, excellence then is not an act, but a habit" - Aristotle

2016 Charleston CFO Council Awards

-- The Charleston CFO Council, along with sponsor Dixon Hughes Goodman (DHG), presented the 2016 Charleston CFO Council Senior Financial Executives of the Year award recipients with their plaques during their Annual Dinner meeting. The honorees were chosen based on their dedication, diligence, and commitment to excellence as Financial Executives.Charleston CFO Council Founder Robert Bendetti and Co-Founder Mark Carmichael were on hand with board member Roy Austin to present the awards to Brenda Szymanowski, John Conklan, and Doug Snyder. In presenting the awards, Robert Bendetti quoted Aristotle by stating that "we are what we repeatedly do, excellence then is not an act, but a habit".The Charleston CFO Council 2016 Senior Financial Executives of the Year Award Winners:Brenda SzymanowskiTreasurer, AstenJohnson, Inc.Large Size Company - Senior Financial Executives of the YearJohn ConklanCFO, Palmetto GoodwillMedium Size Company - Senior Financial Executives of the YearDoug SnyderCFO, LS3PSmall Size Company - Senior Financial Executives of the YearThe purpose of the Charleston CFO Council is to provide an educational forum for Senior Financial Executives to share best practices, to discuss current financial issues, and to learn about current topics related to the performance of their job. Membership to the Charleston CFO Council is open to Senior Financial Executives including CFO's, Controllers, Finance VP's, and Treasurers. If you are a Senior Financial Executive and you would like to join, please visit http://www.chsCFO.com/ membership to sign up.Dixon Hughes Goodman (DHG) is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is among the Top 20 largest accounting and advisory firms in the nation. In addition to comprehensive assurance, tax and advisory services, the firm goes to market by major industry focus and serves clients internationally and in all 50 states.