News By Tag
* Charleston
* Cfo
* Award
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Charleston CFO Council Award Winners
"we are what we repeatedly do, excellence then is not an act, but a habit" - Aristotle
Charleston CFO Council Founder Robert Bendetti and Co-Founder Mark Carmichael were on hand with board member Roy Austin to present the awards to Brenda Szymanowski, John Conklan, and Doug Snyder. In presenting the awards, Robert Bendetti quoted Aristotle by stating that "we are what we repeatedly do, excellence then is not an act, but a habit".
The Charleston CFO Council 2016 Senior Financial Executives of the Year Award Winners:
Brenda Szymanowski
Treasurer, AstenJohnson, Inc.
Large Size Company - Senior Financial Executives of the Year
John Conklan
CFO, Palmetto Goodwill
Medium Size Company - Senior Financial Executives of the Year
Doug Snyder
CFO, LS3P
Small Size Company - Senior Financial Executives of the Year
The purpose of the Charleston CFO Council is to provide an educational forum for Senior Financial Executives to share best practices, to discuss current financial issues, and to learn about current topics related to the performance of their job. Membership to the Charleston CFO Council is open to Senior Financial Executives including CFO's, Controllers, Finance VP's, and Treasurers. If you are a Senior Financial Executive and you would like to join, please visit http://www.chsCFO.com/
Dixon Hughes Goodman (DHG) is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is among the Top 20 largest accounting and advisory firms in the nation. In addition to comprehensive assurance, tax and advisory services, the firm goes to market by major industry focus and serves clients internationally and in all 50 states.
Contact
Robert Bendetti
***@chscfo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse