Industry News





December 2016
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Charleston CFO Council Award Winners

"we are what we repeatedly do, excellence then is not an act, but a habit" - Aristotle
 
 
2016 Charleston CFO Council Awards
2016 Charleston CFO Council Awards
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Dec. 27, 2016 - PRLog -- The Charleston CFO Council, along with sponsor Dixon Hughes Goodman (DHG), presented the 2016 Charleston CFO Council Senior Financial Executives of the Year award recipients with their plaques during their Annual Dinner meeting.  The honorees were chosen based on their dedication, diligence, and commitment to excellence as Financial Executives.

Charleston CFO Council Founder Robert Bendetti and Co-Founder Mark Carmichael were on hand with board member Roy Austin to present the awards to Brenda Szymanowski, John Conklan, and Doug Snyder.   In presenting the awards, Robert Bendetti quoted Aristotle by stating that "we are what we repeatedly do, excellence then is not an act, but a habit".

The Charleston CFO Council 2016 Senior Financial Executives of the Year Award Winners:

Brenda Szymanowski
Treasurer, AstenJohnson, Inc.
Large Size Company - Senior Financial Executives of the Year

John Conklan
CFO, Palmetto Goodwill
Medium Size Company - Senior Financial Executives of the Year

Doug Snyder
CFO, LS3P
Small Size Company - Senior Financial Executives of the Year

The purpose of the Charleston CFO Council is to provide an educational forum for Senior Financial Executives to share best practices, to discuss current financial issues, and to learn about current topics related to the performance of their job.  Membership to the Charleston CFO Council is open to Senior Financial Executives including CFO's, Controllers, Finance VP's, and Treasurers.  If you are a Senior Financial Executive and you would like to join, please visit http://www.chsCFO.com/membership to sign up.

Dixon Hughes Goodman (DHG) is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is among the Top 20 largest accounting and advisory firms in the nation. In addition to comprehensive assurance, tax and advisory services, the firm goes to market by major industry focus and serves clients internationally and in all 50 states.

