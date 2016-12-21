News By Tag
MDK Brand Management Founder and Principal Denise Kaigler, to be Guest Speaker at 5th Annual
Influential women entrepreneurs and business professionals come together as A Maven's World Lifestyle Brand unveils new brand elements
"I am looking forward to a rewarding kick-off to 2017 by helping women business leaders and entrepreneurs enhance their personal brand to achieve their professional goals," said Kaigler. "The A Maven's World Conference is a terrific platform for connecting with and learning from talented and strong women whose accomplishments will inspire the attendees, including me!"
Conference participants will have the opportunity to meet with business owners and attend breakout sessions to learn valuable business skills. Also, in one of the highlights of the conference, Anna Foster, Founder and CEO of A Maven's World, will unveil the company's new brand elements. Kaigler's firm, MDK Brand Management, LLC, was retained to spearhead the branding project, which includes a new A Maven's World logo, tagline, and messaging as well as the redesign of the company's website - https://www.amavensworld.com - also debuting on January 7.
For ticket information, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
