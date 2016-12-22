News By Tag
VIP Vacations, Inc. Honored at Karisma Resorts' Annual GIVC Sales & Marketing Forum
VIP Vacations receives top awards at annual Gourmet Iinclusive Vacation Consultant Awards event
The prestigious event, hosted at the El Dorado Royale resort in the Riviera Maya in Mexico, honored travel agencies from across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Latin America. Awards were given to top travel agencies for their outstanding sales performance
The forum kicked off with an Indiana Jones themed costume party, while other activities during the 4-day event included a Marketing Forum, tours of the Karisma properties, a beach party at El Dorado Maroma, and a street-party styled evening at Azul Fives. The weekend culminated in the annual GIVC Awards Dinner.
VIP Vacation's awards included: Top 10 Selling Agency for Azul Resorts, Top 10 Wedding Agency for Azul Resorts, and the Top 10 Selling Agency for the Palafitos at El Dorado Maroma. In addition to these prestigious awards, VIP Agent Emily Bertsch was recognized as a 1 Diamond Agent. The night culminated in VIP President Jennifer Doncsecz being recognized as an Elite Agent – of which there were only 3 world-wide!
VIP Vacations takes pride in staying up-to-date with everything Karisma has to offer in order to provide the best service possible to their clients.
About VIP Vacations
VIP Vacations Inc. is a full service travel agency that has been in business since 1994 with offices in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. VIP Vacations has won numerous awards from Karisma Resorts, Sandals Resorts, Palace Resorts, and also received the Caribbean Tourism Organizations' highly touted "Romance in Travel Award". President, Jennifer Doncsecz is the featured travel expert for Martha Stewart's Weddings Magazine and destination wedding blogger for Bridal Guide. VIP Vacations specializes in destination weddings and honeymoons. Contact VIP Vacations at (610) 865-1055 or visit their website at: http://www.vacationsbyvip.com
About Karisma Resorts
Karisma Hotels & Resorts (Karisma) is a renowned leader in hospitality management, operating a premier collection of award-winning properties in some of the world's most desirable destinations, including Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Croatia and Serbia. Widely known for its creative and innovative approach to hospitality management, Karisma is dedicated to providing exceptional services to third-party hotel owners and hotel asset managers. With a variety of guest experiences ranging from the groundbreaking Karisma Gourmet Inclusive® Experience featuring chef-prepared cuisine, beach butlers, and product innovations including private swim-up and infinity pool suites, to traditional all-inclusive properties, to à la carte EP hotels, the Karisma name ensures a quality experience.
