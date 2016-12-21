News By Tag
Aspire Beyond Marketing Solutions Aims High for 2017
Market Manager Kristin Vaughn states that "Our growth and success goes back to the student mentality and desire to succeed from our team. We work together and strive for success, because we know that if you surround yourself with motivated and talented individuals, you can accomplish your goals."
Aspire attributes their success and continued growth to the support system surrounding them. With the help and mentorship from local marketing directors, ABM has been able to teach and develop new individuals to sharpen their skills in the marketing field. One client representative that has seen exceptionally rapid growth is Luis Politron. When asked about his success he stated "It's about having a constant desire to learn and wanting to better yourself on a daily basis." Politron was recently promoted to an account manager within Aspire Beyond Marketing and is anxious to see what 2017 will hold for himself and the growing firm. With guidance from Vaughn and her constant drive to push her team to always be better than the day prior, she understands what it takes to be successful in a competitive and growing industry. Having started at an entry level position herself, while attending grad school for her Masters in Coaching, Vaughn understands what needs to be done to progress within the business, and is able to mentor her team to never reach a state of complacency. Vaughn said "I look at my office as I would my athletes that I coach; each individual can bring a different skill to the team, and when we work together, we can accomplish greatness."
With 2017 just days away, goals for ABM do not stop with just expansion. In 2017, Vaughn plans to be a speaker at upcoming Regional meetings to share the knowledge she has learned over the last two and a half years. She also has goals set for Aspire Beyond Marketing to become the #1 office across the Nation and pick up another award at the 2017 R&R trip in October. Aspire also has plans to become more active within the community. Recently, President Vaughn was able to take over $200 in toys donated by her team to support the Aiyanna Margaret Rose Toy Drive, a toy drive which donates to UC Davis and Sutter Memorial Children's Hospitals for the holidays and upcoming year. The team plans on becoming involved with other local charities and organizations each quarter as well. In closing, Vaughn stated "We are always looking to expand our horizons and work with individuals who have a strong desire to be successful as well. I believe 2017 will be our best year yet and cannot wait to see the potential the New Year brings." For more information, visit Aspire Beyond Marketing online at http://www.aspirebeyondinc.com.
