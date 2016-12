Zim's Max-Freeze to provide free samples at Brazen New Year's Eve race

Samples of popular pain relief gel to be distributed to runners at finish line of race

Contact

REDLETTER PR

***@redletterpr.com REDLETTER PR

End

-- Runners looking to challenge themselves or squeeze one last run into 2016 can do so this year with the Brazen New Year's Eve run. And after pushing themselves to log those last miles, participants will be greeted at the finish line with free samples of Zim's Max-Freeze.Zim's Max-Freeze is a sponsor of the race, which will take place on Saturday, December 31, 2016, in Fremont, CaliforniaDesigned for athletes, active lifestyles and weekend warriors, Zim's Max-Freeze provides a fast-acting, cooling effect that is soothing when applied to sore, aching muscles and joints. It offers temporary pain relief when it is needed most, especially after running long distances. As a sponsor of the race, brand ambassadors for Zim's Max-Freeze will hand out samples of the topical pain relief gel to runners as they complete the course."Participants in this race have the perfect chance to finish 2016 strong," said Mark Smith, Perfecta Products' director of marketing and sales. "The course through Quarry Lakes is mostly flat, allowing runners the chance at a best time. We're excited to be part of it and to hand out samples of Zim's Max-Freeze to thousands of participants."Zim's Max-Freeze contains the organic ingredients aloe vera, arnica and ilex along with vitamin E and tea tree oil. It does not contain parabens, sulfates or coloring, and is not tested on animals.Zim's Max-Freeze is sold at major food, drug and mass retailers nationwide. It is a popular choice among runners to battle muscle aches and pains in the hamstrings, quads, knees, calves, feet, joints and lower back – areas that can be strained when racing long distances.Zim's Max offers a dynamic line of over-the-counter products that combine the best of nature with science. From temporary pain relief to skin and lip care, the Zim's Max line aims to expand consumers' options for quality topical products.To learn more about the Zim's Max brand visit www.zimsusa.com Based in North Lima, Ohio, Zim's Max is a dynamic line of naturally-based consumer products distributed by Perfecta Products, Inc. The Zim's Max product line features different over-the-counter solutions, formulated with naturally-based herbal ingredients for pain relief, skin care, lip care, elder care and first aid. Zim's Max was founded over 60 years ago to help cement workers with their dry, cracked hands and feet with its flagship product, Zim's Max Crack Creme. Today, Zim's Max products can be found in nearly every major retailer in North America. For more information, visit www.zimsusa.com or call 800-319-2225.The Brazen New Year's Eve race will allow runners a chance to challenge themselves one more time in 2016. The race offers a half marathon, 10K or 5K, and it takes place in Quarry Lakes Regional Recreational Area in Fremont, California. Flat courses will allow runners a shot at a best time, and all runners will receive custom finisher medals and custom shirts. For more information visit http://brazenracing.com/ r/newyearseve.html