Music On Wheels Presents, "Who Am I" Stage Play

-- Music On Wheels Academy proudly announces their 2017 Winter Production stage play, "Who Am I;" written and directed by Mrs. Sandrea Burroughs and Katherine Savage. This family friendly event will be held at The Marietta Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 7th, 2017 at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are on sale now."Who Am I" is a family stage play about a group of teenagers who are dealing with identity issues, directly resulting from unhealthy family influences within the home. A school counselor named Mr. Seymour, decides to take on six teens in his quest to help them face the issues at hand. His hopes are to redirect them to their potential, purpose, and the truth about their lives. Written with the inspiration of helping our community battle issues involving our children, "Who Am I" is a play that helps us look at ourselves and the false realities of life that keep us from understanding who we are."Writing this play was a great inspiration to me because it deals with the question of why do I exist," says Director Sandrea Burroughs. "Everyone battles with this because so many of us are at a place in life where we are unhappy. Many are unhappy with their jobs, marriage, or just the direction of their lives in general. However, we will never be satisfied unless we know why we were created in the first place. If you do not know who you are or your purpose, then the influences of this world will dictate who you are. Then you will never find true joy or peace in your life."The leading casts includes Zoe Anderson played by Hylah Daly. Lily Cruz played by Destiny Moore. Theodore Pennington played by Nicholas Daly. Paul Johnson played by Xavier Wilson. Olivia Davenport played by Christina Jones. Hilary Davenport played by Eboni Mills.Music On Wheels Academy will also feature their instrumental students from Cobb & Cherokee County Schools that will perform musical selections:Cherokee County Schools1) Cherokee Charter School2) Boston Elementary School3) Oak Grove Elementary School4) Liberty Elementary SchoolCobb County Schools5) Nicholson Elementary School6) Harmony Leland Elementary School7) Clay Elementary School8) Addison Elementary School9) Smyrna Elementary School10) Powder Springs Elementary School11) Benjamin Preparatory SchoolMusic On Wheels Academy presents "Who Am I" stage playSaturday January 7th, 2017 at 5:15 p.m.Marietta Performing Arts Center 1171 Whitlock AvenueMarietta, GA 30064$25 per person. http://musicfoundationofamerica.org/ 2017-winter- production/ For media requests please email deidre@mayleemedia.com