News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Music On Wheels Presents, "Who Am I" Stage Play
"Who Am I" is a family stage play about a group of teenagers who are dealing with identity issues, directly resulting from unhealthy family influences within the home. A school counselor named Mr. Seymour, decides to take on six teens in his quest to help them face the issues at hand. His hopes are to redirect them to their potential, purpose, and the truth about their lives. Written with the inspiration of helping our community battle issues involving our children, "Who Am I" is a play that helps us look at ourselves and the false realities of life that keep us from understanding who we are.
"Writing this play was a great inspiration to me because it deals with the question of why do I exist," says Director Sandrea Burroughs. "Everyone battles with this because so many of us are at a place in life where we are unhappy. Many are unhappy with their jobs, marriage, or just the direction of their lives in general. However, we will never be satisfied unless we know why we were created in the first place. If you do not know who you are or your purpose, then the influences of this world will dictate who you are. Then you will never find true joy or peace in your life."
The leading casts includes Zoe Anderson played by Hylah Daly. Lily Cruz played by Destiny Moore. Theodore Pennington played by Nicholas Daly. Paul Johnson played by Xavier Wilson. Olivia Davenport played by Christina Jones. Hilary Davenport played by Eboni Mills.
Music On Wheels Academy will also feature their instrumental students from Cobb & Cherokee County Schools that will perform musical selections:
Cherokee County Schools
1) Cherokee Charter School
2) Boston Elementary School
3) Oak Grove Elementary School
4) Liberty Elementary School
Cobb County Schools
5) Nicholson Elementary School
6) Harmony Leland Elementary School
7) Clay Elementary School
8) Addison Elementary School
9) Smyrna Elementary School
10) Powder Springs Elementary School
11) Benjamin Preparatory School
What: Music On Wheels Academy presents "Who Am I" stage play
When: Saturday January 7th, 2017 at 5:15 p.m.
Where: Marietta Performing Arts Center 1171 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
Tickets: $25 per person. http://musicfoundationofamerica.org/
For media requests please email deidre@mayleemedia.com
Contact
MayLee Media
***@mayleemedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse