More than 55,000 meals provided by NGL and its employees
Donations for Share Your Holidays campaign benefits Second Harvest Foodbank
NGL and its employees participated in the Share Your Holidays campaign in a variety of ways. In addition to NGL's $18,000 corporate sponsorship, employees hosted a food drive at its Downtown (Two East Gilman Street) and West (1241 John Q. Hammons Drive) offices, and participated in the Grand Finale Phone-a-thon and Sort-a-thon. The total impact from the donation and food drive provides more than 55,000 meals for people who are struggling with hunger in our community.
Corporate support
In conjunction with NGL's corporate sponsorship, NGL sponsored "Mike's Miracle Minute" during the Grand Finale on December 8. Donations received during this time were tripled!
"NGL takes pride in being a good corporate citizen. It's a privilege to give back and help our neighbors who are facing hunger. One in eight people in southern Wisconsin don't know where their next meal is coming from. Nobody should have to go to school, work or to bed with an empty stomach. When we unite together, we can end hunger," said Elizabeth Kirchstein corporate giving administrator at NGL.
Employee support
Employees had the opportunity to collect and donate nonperishable food items and non-food items. The nearly month-long food drive resulted in 221 pounds of donated food items equaling more than 184 meals.
Eight members of the marketing/communications team volunteered for two hours during the Grand Finale Sort-a-thon by sorting and boxing community donated items. It was an inspiring experience that also allowed for teamwork and team building.
Additionally, two NGL employees volunteered for a two hour shift to answer phone calls during the Grand Finale Phone-a-thon. "It was a great experience! I loved talking to the wonderful people who called in to donate their hard earned money to help people in need," said Daniel McCluskey, marketing assistant at NGL.
About Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, southwestern Wisconsin's largest hunger relief organization, is a nonprofit that is committed to ending hunger in 16 southwestern Wisconsin counties through community partnerships. Learn more at: secondharvestmadison.org.
About NGL
Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (https://www.nglic.com/
National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.
Contact
Maria Lubick
***@nglic.com
Page Updated Last on: Dec 27, 2016