Robert Herman, World-Renowned Street Photographer Closes A Stellar Year
Proof Positive Press Announces the Third Printing of Herman's THE NEW YORKERS
New York, New York (Tuesday, December 27, 2016) – Robert Herman is proud to announce that his self-published debut book THE NEW YORKERS is now in its third printing. In the permanent book collection at both the MOMA and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the book boasts sales of over 2000 copies since its release in 2013. Herman has enjoyed being #1 on Amazon Books in several categories since the book's release. He credits his ability to work directly with retail such as Barnes & Noble, The Strand and Spoonbill & Sugartown and distributors Baker & Taylor as crucial components of his book's success. Considered an "evergreen" book by publishers and retail buyers, it features vivid and hauntingly real photographs of people, neighborhoods and buildings on the streets of New York from the 70's and 80's. Herman's theory is that the book continues to attract book buyers and collectors as its focus is on an iconic era in history that highlighted individuality. Select images from THE NEW YORKERS are featured in the book COACH: A HISTORY OF NEW YORK COOL (Rizzoli 10/2016).
In December of 2015 Herman worked with Schiffer Publishing to release his second book, THE PHONE BOOK. The book depicts images taken around the world on an iPhone 5 using the Hipstamic app. This work features an eloquent and international side of Herman, with bright colors, beautiful scenery and relatable street photography of people, buildings, nature and interiors. In July, 2016 he was interviewed about THE PHONE BOOK on the nationally syndicated NPR's Leonard Lopate Show, where he shared his expertise and experience about shooting and compiling the book, as well as his passion for photography.
In addition to being an acclaimed photographer, Herman is a sought-after teacher and lecturer. Herman conducted two sold-out workshops and seminars at Photo Plus Expo 2016 held at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, and a highly successful EYES ON DALLAS workshop in Dallas, Texas. He has also taught in Milan, Italy. The events Herman runs are geared to impart his skill, knowledge and enthusiasm for his art form, as well as to encourage attendees to pursue their own unique creative paths. Herman's subject matter is especially relevant for today's technically astute audiences, when smartphone use is at an all-time high.
His photographs have been part of several 2016 group exhibits including Salomon Art Gallery, New York, NYC STREETS, and Salomon Art Gallery, Miami Beach, X CONTEMPORARY. In 2015 he had solo exhibits at Lo. Ft Gallery, Lecce, Italy; AmerikaHaus, Munich, Germany; Bitume International Photography Gallipoli, Italy; and the Museum of Modern Art, Cartagena, Colombia.
With media coverage in the New York Times Lens Culture blog, The Gothamist, Slate, Library Journal, HEAPS, Japan and Photographer's Forum, to name a few, his work is constantly finding new ways to inspire audiences. Crossing the boundaries of age and nationality, THE NEW YORKERS and THE PHONE BOOK make great gift selections for everyone on your gift list this holiday season and all year round.
About KeyMedia Pubic Relations: KeyMedia Public Relations is a New York City based public relations firm with a focus on the Performing Arts, Health & Wellness and Non-Profits. Its owner, Denise Marsa, is an award winning international recording artist, producer and songwriter.
For reviews, student experiences, prints, images and more, please visit: www.RobertHerman.com or http://robertherman.bigcartel.com/
KeyMedia Public Relations/Denise Marsa Productions
***@keymediapublicrelations.com
Page Updated Last on: Dec 27, 2016