Country(s)
Industry News
Ecteon Recognized as One among the "20 Most Promising Procurement Solution Providers 2016" by CIOReview
"It's a great honor to select Ecteon as one among the 20 companies that are featured in the Procurement special edition," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including the CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising Procurement Solution Providers 2016" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants in the Procurement arena.
Ecteon provides a full range of contract management software services. It has extensive expertise and knowledge across multiple industries and offers consulting services to help clients optimize their contract management systems. Contraxx – enterprise contract management software – lets organizations monitor these details throughout the contract life cycle, ensuring vendor compliance and increasing profitability.
Contraxx will shorten the procurement cycle by automating contract review, using standard language and terms, streamlining approval processes and using alerts and notifications to ensure renewals and other date-sensitive milestones are addressed.
About ECTEON
Founded in 1986, Ecteon provides business process planning, implementation, training and support. With over 30 years of experience in the business, Ecteon has developed extensive expertise and knowledge across multiple industries and also provides consulting services to help optimize contract management systems. For more info, visit: www.ecteon.com.
About CIOReview
Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. The magazine acts as an excellent platform for all the enterprise leaders and IT experts to share their experience and knowledge about software technologies and solutions that can redefine the business goals of enterprises tomorrow. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com.
Contact
Angela Gibson
***@philosophycommunication.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse