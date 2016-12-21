News By Tag
Clover Imaging Group Continues Growth
Brings on New Industry Talent to Expand Solutions Offering for Dealers
"Solutions are integral to our ability to create strategic alliances with dealers and other channel partners that transcend traditional transactional relationships. Our growing solutions portfolio allows us to address dealers' pain points in areas of their business such as marketing, MPS, services, etc., and we firmly believe we can create positive change and impact dealer performance, profitability, and drive growth with strategic engagement. Given Aaron and Matt's record of accomplishment of driving these types of consultative growth initiatives for the better part of the last 15 years, we could not be more excited to bring them aboard as part of our already formidable executive leadership team," said Luke Goldberg, EVP Global Sales and Marketing for CIG.
With more than a decade of experience in the imaging industry, Dyck has created, structured, and led sales organizations within enterprise software, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing across the United States with revenues ranging from $3MM to $250MM+. Dyck has helped independent dealers architect, design, and build sales systems and custom e-marketing programs for their businesses. These experiences have led to his recognition as an elite, young influencer by The Cannata Report. Dyck lives in Kingston Ontario, Canada with his wife, daughter, and two sons.
"CIG is an industry leader, innovator, and in my opinion, the number one solutions company for the dealer community," said Aaron Dyck, VP of CIG Solutions. "The investments CIG makes in manufacturing automation, services technology, and dealer solutions provides me with the best platform to leverage my extensive experience helping independent dealers grow. Having worked in enterprise software, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing, I know our customers want to win, and they want to win today and into the future."
McGuire has more than nine years of international work experience in business development and marketing. Since 2008, McGuire has worked in various senior management positions within the office technology channel, including experience that covers enterprise software, SaaS programs, data-driven automation, manufacturing and distribution models, and providing OEM solutions. McGuire is a recognized industry speaker, educator, and thought leader with the ability to translate his expert knowledge and experience into customer solutions and sales revenues.
"I agree with Aaron completely,"
For more information about CIG solutions, please watch this video: http://www.cloverimaging.com/
