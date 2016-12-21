News By Tag
Hillside Terrace Job Fair in Ann Arbor, Michigan, 20 Positions to Be Filled!
Hillside Terrace Expects to Fill Numerous Positions During its Job Fair on January 19th in Ann Arbor, MI.
Positions include Resident Care Aides, Activity Coordinator, Chef, Dietary Aides and Dishwashers. Pay will range from $10-$12 an hour. Some positions' pay range will be based on experience and work tenure.
- Fun Working Environment
- Flexible Scheduling
- Career Advancement Opportunities
- Employees Pay Into Their Own Benefits Package
- Free Meals Prepared By Hillside Terrace Chef
Bring a resume (encouraged but not required). Qualified applicants may be hired on the spot! If you're unable to attend, applications will be accepted on their website here (http://hillsideterrace.net/
Where: Hillside Terrace Retirement Community, 1939 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48103
When: Thursday, January 19th from 10:30am– 6:30pm
About Hillside Terrace: Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hillside Terrace is a family owned retirement community that focuses on life enrichment in a nurturing and independent setting to stimulate the mind, body, and spirit. They understand the difficulty residents can have when searching for the right facility for long term care, independent living, assisted living, and memory care in Ann Arbor, and have been in business long enough to understand both the big picture and the critical details.
Those who want to apply may simply show up any time between 10:30a.m. and 6:30p.m. on Thursday, January 19th.
For more information, visit hillsideterrace.net (http://hillsideterrace.net/
For press inquiries, contact Nanya Litz at: nlitz@hillsideterrace.net or 313.815.5997
Media Contact
Nanya Litz
nlitz@hillsideterrace.net
