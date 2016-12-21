Rosa Acosta Floyd Mayweather Bad Medina Help Kids

Coast To Coast Sailing Co. Floyd Mayweather and Bad Medina Help Rosa Acosta Raise Nearly $20,000 in Shoes And Toys For Underprivileged Kids Just In Time For Christmas

--West Hollywood, CA. December 24, 2016 - Tis the season to give back and Rosa Acosta partnered with My Friend's House Foundation did just that by raising to $18,775 in gifts to be donated to under privileged local boys and girls unable to have a Merry Christmas.Rosa Acosta along with her LHH franchise cast members, Masika Kalysha and Althea Heart, came out to support the event which was packed with LA's top taste makers and Hollywood elite. The red carpet photo ops were taken over by LA native A.D., Robby Betts, M. Taylor, and Brian Sibley. Jaden Smith was kind enough to donate gifts for the foundation as well as sponsors the Money Team, Bad Medina Cosmetics, and Coast to Coast Sailing Co.Guest of the Haute Holiday 2nd Annual Shoe And Toy Drive experienced the Mrs. Claus Open Bar via Starrtenders, the Secret Santa Gaming Experience, Haute Holiday Photo Booth with prints to go, and a 10 minute massage by "The Hands of Fury" team. The "Live Mannequin Exhibit" featuring Nashville's very own Coast to Coast Sailing Co. was a hit along with, decadent desserts at the sweets bar provided by Melissa Harvey.The 2nd annual Haute Holiday proved to be an extraordinary experience where Hollywood elite can come together for a good cause to provide under privileged kids an opportunity to have a Christmas they can remember..Information about My Friends House Foundation: Founded by Tiffany A. Rose, My Friend's House LA seeks to help provide life-sustaining staples that include food, clothing, toiletries and spiritual motivation to the economically disadvantaged. www.myfriendshousela.orgKeep up with what's new with Rosa Acosta by following her on Twitter and Instagram: @RosaAcosta and @cossiamia