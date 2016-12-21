Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Sea Delight Oceanfund as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Sea Delight Oceanfund as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Sea Delight Oceanfund will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.The Sea Delight Ocean Fund, Inc. supports global Fishery Improvement Projects (FIPs), creates and promote awareness for responsible fishing practices and adequate management of the fishery, minimizes the impact of bycatch and human activity on the environment;and educates the public on the need to support these programs in order to protect marine resources.The Sea Delight Ocean Fund (SDOF), Inc. (501 (c)(3) was founded in 2012 as an initiative to help support current programs led by Sea Delight, LLC since 2009, and assist with the development and funding of new initiatives. The organization is currently funded by Sea Delight, LLC and Sea Delight International, SL which have committed to donating one cent for each pound of seafood imported into the USA and Canada.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.adriana@sdoceanfund.org