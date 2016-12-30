 
News By Tag
* Greenhouse Vegetable Growers
* Greenhouse Statistics
* Greenhouse Growers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mariposa
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130

World Greenhouse Vegetable Producers- New Projects and Expansion Plans for 2017

New Listing for 134 new or expanding projects in 27 countries, totaling 3336 ha. (8186 ac.)
 
 
New Greenhouses
New Greenhouses
MARIPOSA, Calif. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- World Greenhouse Vegetable Producers- Plans for Expansion and New Projects for 2017

3300+ hectares ( 8150+ ac.)

Many new greenhouse vegetable projects and expansions have been announced for 2017. Of these, 134 have been listed in a newly revised publication, all with location, planned area, and project contact links.

The list includes projects in 27 countries, totaling 3336 ha. (8186 ac.).

The largest announced increases are in Russia (1482 ha.), followed by the USA (505 ha.), Mexico (328 ha.), Australia (318 ha.), Canada (156 ha.) and The Netherlands (137 ha.) While a few of the projects listed are only proposals for investors, such as one 500 ha. plan in Russia, many of the others are funded and are actually under construction or will soon be.

This complete list is a part of the2017 International Greenhouse Vegetable Growers publication, with 2138 growers and contact links.   Also now available, 2017 International Greenhouse Vegetable Statistics, a 152-page publication with the most currently available data for 130 countries. The total referenced area is 489,214 hectares (1,208,874 ac.)  Further information is found at: www.cuestaroble.com

Contact
Cuesta Roble Consulting
www.cuestaroble.com
***@sti.net
End
Source:Cuesta Roble Consulting
Email:***@sti.net Email Verified
Tags:Greenhouse Vegetable Growers, Greenhouse Statistics, Greenhouse Growers
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Mariposa - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cuesta Roble Greenhouse Vegetable Consultants PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share