World Greenhouse Vegetable Producers- New Projects and Expansion Plans for 2017
New Listing for 134 new or expanding projects in 27 countries, totaling 3336 ha. (8186 ac.)
3300+ hectares ( 8150+ ac.)
Many new greenhouse vegetable projects and expansions have been announced for 2017. Of these, 134 have been listed in a newly revised publication, all with location, planned area, and project contact links.
The list includes projects in 27 countries, totaling 3336 ha. (8186 ac.).
The largest announced increases are in Russia (1482 ha.), followed by the USA (505 ha.), Mexico (328 ha.), Australia (318 ha.), Canada (156 ha.) and The Netherlands (137 ha.) While a few of the projects listed are only proposals for investors, such as one 500 ha. plan in Russia, many of the others are funded and are actually under construction or will soon be.
This complete list is a part of the2017 International Greenhouse Vegetable Growers publication, with 2138 growers and contact links. Also now available, 2017 International Greenhouse Vegetable Statistics, a 152-page publication with the most currently available data for 130 countries. The total referenced area is 489,214 hectares (1,208,874 ac.) Further information is found at: www.cuestaroble.com
