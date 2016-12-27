Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC Names Nick Potter Vice President, Southeast Region

Contact

-- Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC, one of the nation's leading importers representing major suppliers from around the world and whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers, today announced that Nick Potter has been appointment Vice President Southeast Region. Potter, who joined Shaw-Ross in 2003 as a Brand Manager, most recently had been Portfolio Director with specific responsibility for the Viña San Pedro range of Chilean wines principally the brand Gato Negro."The Southeast regiona is very critical to our growth and success and it could not be in better hands than Nick Potter," said Bruce Hunter, Managing Director of Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC.Shaw-Ross represents some of the world's leading brands of wines and spirits including the wineries of Château D'Esclans, Marqués De Riscal, Viña San Pedro, Real Sangria and Gekkeikan Sake. Spirts brands include Cardenal Mendoza Brandies, Ron Barceló, Glengoyne Single Malt Scotch ,Old Smuggler Scotch Whisky and Pusser's Navy Rum, to name a few in its portfolio.The Company is in the process of a complete makeover of its website and anticipates it going live the beginning of the new year.Founded in 1968 as a wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross has grown into one of the nation's leading importers representing leading suppliers from around the world. Shaw-Ross continues to evolve its portfolio to keep ahead of the ever-changing wine and spirit industry.