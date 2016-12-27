News By Tag
* Shaw-Ross
* Wine
* Spirits
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC Names Nick Potter Vice President, Southeast Region
"The Southeast regiona is very critical to our growth and success and it could not be in better hands than Nick Potter," said Bruce Hunter, Managing Director of Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC.
Shaw-Ross represents some of the world's leading brands of wines and spirits including the wineries of Château D'Esclans, Marqués De Riscal, Viña San Pedro, Real Sangria and Gekkeikan Sake. Spirts brands include Cardenal Mendoza Brandies, Ron Barceló, Glengoyne Single Malt Scotch ,Old Smuggler Scotch Whisky and Pusser's Navy Rum, to name a few in its portfolio.
The Company is in the process of a complete makeover of its website and anticipates it going live the beginning of the new year.
About Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC
Founded in 1968 as a wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross has grown into one of the nation's leading importers representing leading suppliers from around the world. Shaw-Ross continues to evolve its portfolio to keep ahead of the ever-changing wine and spirit industry.
Contact
Peter Nasca
***@persistencepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 27, 2016