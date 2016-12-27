 
News By Tag
* Shaw-Ross
* Wine
* Spirits
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ft. Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC Names Nick Potter Vice President, Southeast Region

 
 
ShawRoss-LLC
ShawRoss-LLC
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dec. 27, 2016 - PRLog -- Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC, one of the nation's leading importers representing major suppliers from around the world and whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers, today announced that Nick Potter has been appointment Vice President Southeast Region. Potter, who joined Shaw-Ross in 2003 as a Brand Manager, most recently had been Portfolio Director with specific responsibility for the Viña San Pedro range of Chilean wines principally the brand Gato Negro.

"The Southeast regiona is very critical to our growth and success and it could not be in better hands than Nick Potter," said Bruce Hunter, Managing Director of Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC.

Shaw-Ross represents some of the world's leading brands of wines and spirits including the wineries of Château D'Esclans, Marqués De Riscal, Viña San Pedro, Real Sangria and Gekkeikan Sake. Spirts brands include Cardenal Mendoza Brandies, Ron Barceló, Glengoyne Single Malt Scotch ,Old Smuggler Scotch Whisky and Pusser's Navy Rum, to name a few in its portfolio.

The Company is in the process of a complete makeover of its website  and anticipates it going live the beginning of the new year.

About Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC

Founded in 1968 as a wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross has grown into one of the nation's leading importers representing leading suppliers from around the world. Shaw-Ross continues to evolve its portfolio to keep ahead of the ever-changing wine and spirit industry.

Contact
Peter Nasca
***@persistencepr.com
End
Source:Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC
Email:***@persistencepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Shaw-Ross, Wine, Spirits
Industry:Consumer
Location:Ft. Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 27, 2016
Persistence PR, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 27, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share