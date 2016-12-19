Mandel JCC's Book Festival Events in Boynton Beach & Palm Beach Gardens During January & Febr

 
Industry News





Martha Hall Kelly, author of THE LILAC GIRLS
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Dec. 24, 2016 - PRLog -- Lois Steinberg, Chair of the Mandel JCC Book Festival today announced that it would present seven different events in Boynton Beach and Palm Beach Gardens during January and February. At each event, the author of the featured book will be on hand to discuss his/her work and respond to comments and questions from the audience.

The Mandel JCC is located at 8500 Jog Road in Boynton Beach and at 5221 Hood Road in Palm Beach Gardens. The two Novel Tea Series events in February will take place in a private home in Palm Beach Gardens.

Tuesday, January 17

Novel Tea Series

+ 2 pm at a private home in Palm Beach Gardens

Book: ENCHANTED ISLANDS

Author: Alison Amend

Synopsis: Inspired by the midcentury memoirs of Frances Conway, Enchanted Islands is the dazzling story of an independent American woman whose path takes her far from her native Minnesota when she and her husband, an undercover intelligence officer, are sent to the Galápagos Islands at the brink of World War II.

Series Tickets for Novel Tea Series: $150 Literary Society Reader Level; $170 Guest

Tuesday, January 24

Bagels & Books Series

+ 10 am at the Mandel JCC in Palm Beach Gardens

Book: THE BRIDGE LADIES

Author: Betsy Lerner

Synopsis: After a lifetime defining herself in contrast to her mother's "don't ask, don't tell" generation, Lerner finds herself back in her childhood home, not five miles from the mother she spent decades avoiding.

Series Tickets for 4 Bagels & Books: $45 Literary Society Reader Level; $55 Guest

Individual Tickets: $12 Literary Society Reader Level; $15 Guest

Tuesday, January 31

Bagels & Books Series

+ 10 am at the Mandel JCC in Palm Beach Gardens

Book: LOVE FINER THAN WINE

Author: Edward C. Bernstein

Synopsis: On February 25, 1996, Matthew Eisenfeld and Sara Duker were murdered on the Number 18 Bus in Jerusalem. Edited by Edward C. Bernstein, this book presents writings of Matt and Sara in which they contemplate life's most fundamental questions. They died too young, but their spirits live through their own words.

Series Tickets for 4 Bagels & Books: $45 Literary Society Reader Level; $55 Guest

Individual Tickets: $12 Literary Society Reader Level; $15 Guest

Friday, February 3

+ 10 am at the Mandel JCC in Boynton Beach

Book: LOVE FINER THAN WINE

Author: Edward C. Bernstein

Tickets: $12 Literary Society Reader Level; $15 Guest

Tuesday, February 7

Novel Tea Series

+ 2 pm at a private home in Palm Beach Gardens

Book: THE DINNER PARTY

Author: Brenda Janowitz

Synopsis: This Passover Seder is not just any Passover Seder. Yes, there will be a quick service and then a festive meal afterwards, but this night is different from all other nights. This will be the night the Golds of Greenwich meet the Rothschilds of New York City. The Rothschilds are the stuff of legends. They control banks, own vineyards in Napa, diamond mines in Africa, and even an organic farm somewhere in the Midwest that produces the most popular Romaine lettuce consumed in this country. And now, Sylvia Gold's daughter is dating one of them. When Sylvia finds out that her youngest of three is going to bring her new boyfriend to the Seder, she's giddy. When she finds out that his parents are coming, too, she darn near faints. Making a good impression is all she thinks about. Well, almost. She still has to consider her other daughter, Sarah, who'll be coming with her less than appropriate beau and his overly dramatic Italian mother. But the drama won't stop there. Because despite the food and the wine, despite the new linen and the fresh flowers, the holidays are about family.

Series Tickets for Novel Tea Series: $150 Literary Society Reader Level; $170 Guest

Friday, February 17

Bagels & Books Series

+ 10 am at the Mandel JCC in Palm Beach Gardens

Book: IRENE'S CHILDREN

Author: Tilar J. Mazzeo

Synopsis: From the New York Times bestselling author of The Widow Clicquot comes an extraordinary and gripping account of Irena Sendler – the "female Oskar Schindler" – who took staggering risks to save 2,500 children from death and deportation in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II.

Series Tickets for 4 Bagels & Books: $45 Literary Society Reader Level; $55 Guest

Individual Tickets: $12 Literary Society Reader Level; $15 Guest

Tuesday, February 28

Book Luncheon at the Indian Spring Country Club

+ 11 am in Boynton Beach

Book: THE LILAC GIRLS

Author: Martha Hall Kelly

Synopsis: In this New York Times bestseller, socialite Caroline Ferriday has her hands full with her post at the French consulate and a new love on the horizon. But her world is forever changed when Hitler's army invades Poland in September 1939—and then sets its sights on France.

Tickets: $50 Literary Society Reader Level; $60 Guest

This year's Mandel JCC Book Festival will continue with numerous author events through April 2017, held at the Mandel JCCs in both Boynton Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.


About the Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches:

The Mandel JCC has two locations in Palm Beach County. The Boynton Beach building is at 8500 Jog Road and the Palm Beach Gardens building is at 5221 Hood Road. For more information about the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches, visit www.jcconline.com.

The mission of the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches is to build community and enhance connection to Jewish life.The Mandel JCC is a partner agency of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.

Rachel Young
Source:Mandel JCC
