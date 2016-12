Bro4u customers celebrating budget friendly Christmas and New year:

Contact

Shrinag

Public Relations

***@bro4u.com ShrinagPublic Relations

End

-- Christmas and New year are in the air and simultaneously preparation, gifting and cleaning are the important checklists which should be taken care off. If the budget for your home cleaning, home painting and other home related work is a serious problem for your celebrations then you do not have to worry about it Bro4u, Bangalore's most loved Home service App with its Christmas campaign has bestowed discounts on their home service.This Christmas Bro4u is proving to be Bangalore's stars of fortune on discounts, with the Christmas campaign "Make this Christmas merrier". This exclusive campaign started with an intention of providing Christmas discounts on all their service and make sure this Christmas and new year go ease on the pockets of customers. The discounts cover most of their services and additional 10% Paytm cashback on online payment. Services like home cleaning, cake delivery, flower delivery has additional discounts.Bro4u is one place for all home services which helps in connecting people to the trusted and reliable service providers nearby.Bro4u takes care of all the hassles till the service gets completed. Bro4u is being trusted Home service App by Bangalore and it takes pride in serving nearly 100000+ happy customer till date.Speaking about the campaign Mr.Pramod Hegde( Co-founder, Bro4u) said, "Christmas time is always so dear because it always opens up our heart for celebration and Christmas without gifts and discounts will be so incomplete. So, we thought of bringing in some cheers to Christmas by our Christmas campaign and a smile on our customers face each time there use our service.Wishing all our customers blissful Christmas from fellow Bro4u family".Bro4u discounts and offer are live and are extended till 2nd of January 2017 on demand and currently their are availing this offer to both Bangalore and Hyderabad customers.To avail House Cleaning Offers Visit : https://bro4u.com/ home-cleaning- bangalore Cake delivery Service : https://bro4u.com/ cake-delivery- bangalore