Bro4u customers celebrating budget friendly Christmas and New year:
This Christmas Bro4u is proving to be Bangalore's stars of fortune on discounts, with the Christmas campaign "Make this Christmas merrier". This exclusive campaign started with an intention of providing Christmas discounts on all their service and make sure this Christmas and new year go ease on the pockets of customers. The discounts cover most of their services and additional 10% Paytm cashback on online payment. Services like home cleaning, cake delivery, flower delivery has additional discounts.
Bro4u is one place for all home services which helps in connecting people to the trusted and reliable service providers nearby.Bro4u takes care of all the hassles till the service gets completed. Bro4u is being trusted Home service App by Bangalore and it takes pride in serving nearly 100000+ happy customer till date.
Speaking about the campaign Mr.Pramod Hegde( Co-founder, Bro4u) said, "Christmas time is always so dear because it always opens up our heart for celebration and Christmas without gifts and discounts will be so incomplete. So, we thought of bringing in some cheers to Christmas by our Christmas campaign and a smile on our customers face each time there use our service.Wishing all our customers blissful Christmas from fellow Bro4u family".
Bro4u discounts and offer are live and are extended till 2nd of January 2017 on demand and currently their are availing this offer to both Bangalore and Hyderabad customers.
To avail House Cleaning Offers Visit : https://bro4u.com/
Cake delivery Service : https://bro4u.com/
