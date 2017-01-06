 
Industry News





Brainiac Math & English Centers Launching Its National Franchise Brand

 
 
1 brainiclogo
OLD BRIDGE, N.J. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- PRESS RELEASE

Brainiac Math and English Centers is a unique after-school enrichment program for children in grades kindergarten through high school. Brainiac Math & English Centers, now operating in New Jersey for two years is ready to take it to the next level using a "proven concept" said John Parkin, Vice President of Franchise Development.

According to Shamoon Siddiqui, President of Brainiac Franchising, "One size does NOT fit all. While there are other learning center franchises out there, their programs are basically the same. Brainiac is absolutely unique!  Our learning programs are custom made for every student – every time. Our customized approach is what makes us different".

"The fact that we have parents and teachers coming to us and asking about franchising suggests that we have an attractive model on all fronts. Our franchise fee is discounted for veterans and teachers. We wanted to start-off by "giving back", so that is what we are doing" Said John Parkin.

Brainiac Math & English Centers plans to expand its franchise program nationwide with a focus on locations in the Northeast to start.

For more information on Brainiac Math & English Centers Franchise:

John Parkin – VP of Franchise Development

         (732) 333-8035

         info@brainiacfranchise.com

        brainiacfranchise.com

Brainiac Franchise Corp
Email:***@brainiacfranchise.com
Franchise, Education Franchise, Children Franchise
Education
Old Bridge - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Companies
Jan 12, 2017 News



