The British are coming...to Merced on February 21
Beatles vs. Stones tribute show comes to Merced stage on February 21
Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the county's top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They face off against renowned Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion.
Where did the idea for the show come from?
"Music fans never had a chance to see the Beatles and the Rolling Stones perform on the same marquee," said Chris Legrand, who plays "Mick Jagger" in the show.
"Now, music aficionados can watch this debate play out on stage."
The Merced show is part of a 125 stop tour of the U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada and has been touring since 2011.The show also performs long term residencies for a number of the Harrah's Casino properties. The production includes some of the more popular songs from the two rock pioneers and covers the scope of their musical careers, although the set list for Satisfaction usually includes Rolling Stones songs up to the 1980s.
"They certainly have more pop songs but we're a really great live show. The fans are in for an incredible night of music!" says LeGrand.
During the two-hour show, the bands perform three sets each, trading places in quick set changes and ending the night with an all-out encore involving both bands. The band members have their outfits custom-made, since avid fans know exactly what the Beatles and Stones wore onstage during different time periods in their careers. There's a lot of good-natured jabbing between the bands as well.
"Without Beatlemania, the Stones might still be a cover band in London," said Chris Overall, who plays "Paul".
"There's no question that the Beatles set the standard."
The audience naturally enjoys top shelf tributes to two legendary bands in the same evening. Like The Idaho Statesman said: "If you see only one tribute show, see this one...smart and loads of fun."
"It's just a fun time and a cool back-and-forth nonstop show," Overall said.
"We're going to bring it all. It's going to be an evening of high-energy music," said Legrand.
CALENDAR: The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off as the Arcata Theatre hosts tributes to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show engage in a musical showdown of the hits. "Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown" performs on Tuesday, February 21 at the Art Kamangar Center at the Merced Theatre at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $30 - $50 and may be purchased online at http://www.mercedtheatre.org, by phone at 209.381.0500 or by visiting the Theatre Box Office Tuesday - Friday between 1 pm - 5 pm. The Merced Theatre is located at 301 W. Main Street in Merced 95340. The show is appropriate for all ages. Tickets go on sale December 13.
