 
News By Tag
* Carla R. Jenkins
* President Obama
* White House Christmas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918


Carla R Jenkins Receives Official 2016 White House Christmas Card

 
 
2016 Official White House Christmas Card
2016 Official White House Christmas Card
WASHINGTON - Dec. 24, 2016 - PRLog -- Phenomena Corporation is announcing that its CEO, Carla R Jenkins, has received an official 2016 White House Christmas Card from President Obama. Obama has sent these out to thousands of people central to the Administration. Jenkins has been part of the 2012 Vote Corps, a specialized multi-state volunteer group, and an active member of the DC Organizing for Action (OFA) Alumni chapter. Below is the White House Christmas Card. Visit http://carlarjenkins.com/

Carla R. Jenkins
Carla R Jenkins, the CEO of Phenomena Corporation, a Washington, DC- based project management consultancy. She is a two-time Amazon bestselling author of Expand Your Personal Brand and HER Chronicles 2. Moreover, Jenkins has been selected as a Sn.ips Social Media Network participant. Sn.ips is a social media campaign which connects bloggers with businesses for marketing campaigns.

In addition, Jenkins is a stellar expert specializing in business, branding, project management and positive change management. Carla R Jenkins is a business visionary and trailblazer who coaches and leads organizations and individuals in meeting their business, economics, branding and project management needs. Furthermore, in 10 years' work experience, Ms. Jenkins has received 4 promotions in 10 years. She is also the chief blogger for PositivityChange, a positive change management blog, and PM.Expert, a project management blog.
End
Source:Phenomena Corporation
Email:***@carlarjenkins.com Email Verified
Tags:Carla R. Jenkins, President Obama, White House Christmas
Industry:Business
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Phenomena LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 24, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share