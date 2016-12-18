News By Tag
Carla R Jenkins Receives Official 2016 White House Christmas Card
Carla R. Jenkins
Carla R Jenkins, the CEO of Phenomena Corporation, a Washington, DC- based project management consultancy. She is a two-time Amazon bestselling author of Expand Your Personal Brand and HER Chronicles 2. Moreover, Jenkins has been selected as a Sn.ips Social Media Network participant. Sn.ips is a social media campaign which connects bloggers with businesses for marketing campaigns.
In addition, Jenkins is a stellar expert specializing in business, branding, project management and positive change management. Carla R Jenkins is a business visionary and trailblazer who coaches and leads organizations and individuals in meeting their business, economics, branding and project management needs. Furthermore, in 10 years' work experience, Ms. Jenkins has received 4 promotions in 10 years. She is also the chief blogger for PositivityChange, a positive change management blog, and PM.Expert, a project management blog.
