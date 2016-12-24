 
News By Tag
* Boutique Dresses
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Roanoke
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918


310 Launches A Brand New E-Commerce Webstore

310Rosemont.Com is an online boutique for men and women. 310 Rosemont is a US-based apparel brand with physical stores located throughout Tennessee and Virginia.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Boutique Dresses

Industry:
* Fashion

Location:
* Roanoke - Virginia - US

ROANOKE, Va. - Dec. 24, 2016 - PRLog -- 310 Rosemont has recently opened its online shop, bringing their boutique shopping experience online to serve customers nationwide who are unable to reach its stores located in Tennessee and Virginia.

The company describes itself as a "contemporary boutique" focused on the latest trends. At 310rosemont.com can shop for gifts, men and women's clothing, accessories, shoes and handbags. They have all of the latest styles and stock the latest trendy items such as the True Grit Pullovers. The customer service team is ready to offer fashion advice to customers and answer their questions.

At 310rosemont(collections/dresses) visitors can browse more than 100 different dresses suitable for everyday wear or a special occasion. The current collection includes casual dresses as well as more formal ones. The shopper can view all of the details including sizes, material, and colors. There are several shipping options available, including overnight and free shipping for orders over $75.

310Rosemont.Com also sells a highly diverse range of men's sport shirts at 310rosemont(collections/mens-sportshirts). The items can be viewed from various angles thanks to the multiple photographs, helping each client make effective comparisons and find a good fit.

In addition, the 310 Rosemont online store aims to make shopping more affordable through its numerous discounts and special offers. All the current discounts are visible in the Sales menu section, while all items under $100 can be viewed in a separate collection. Customers will get a 10% discount on every first order when signing up as an email subscriber. They also offer online gift cards which make as great gifts this time of year.

Customers may also visit the company's stores in Virginia and Tennessee in the following locations: Jackson TN, Trenton TN, Blacksburg VA, Roanoke VA and Richmond VA. For more information about the stores including address, phone number, and hours of operations please visit the website.

About the company

310Rosemont.Com is an online boutique for men and women. 310 Rosemont is a US-based apparel brand with physical stores located throughout Tennessee and Virginia.

To contact the company, send an email to shop@310rosemont.com, call (540)982-1987 or visit 310rosemont.com

Contact Us :-
Kim Ward
310 Rosemont
kim@310rosemont.com
http://www.310rosemont.com
Roanoke
VA
U.S
540-345-5326
End
Source:310 Rosemont
Email:***@310rosemont.com
Tags:Boutique Dresses
Industry:Fashion
Location:Roanoke - Virginia - United States
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 24, 2016
Land Rover A9 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 24, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share