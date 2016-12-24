News By Tag
310 Launches A Brand New E-Commerce Webstore
310Rosemont.Com is an online boutique for men and women. 310 Rosemont is a US-based apparel brand with physical stores located throughout Tennessee and Virginia.
The company describes itself as a "contemporary boutique" focused on the latest trends. At 310rosemont.com can shop for gifts, men and women's clothing, accessories, shoes and handbags. They have all of the latest styles and stock the latest trendy items such as the True Grit Pullovers. The customer service team is ready to offer fashion advice to customers and answer their questions.
In addition, the 310 Rosemont online store aims to make shopping more affordable through its numerous discounts and special offers. All the current discounts are visible in the Sales menu section, while all items under $100 can be viewed in a separate collection. Customers will get a 10% discount on every first order when signing up as an email subscriber. They also offer online gift cards which make as great gifts this time of year.
Customers may also visit the company's stores in Virginia and Tennessee in the following locations: Jackson TN, Trenton TN, Blacksburg VA, Roanoke VA and Richmond VA. For more information about the stores including address, phone number, and hours of operations please visit the website.
About the company
To contact the company, send an email to shop@310rosemont.com, call (540)982-1987 or visit 310rosemont.com
Contact Us :-
Kim Ward
310 Rosemont
kim@310rosemont.com
http://www.310rosemont.com
Roanoke
VA
U.S
540-345-5326
Page Updated Last on: Dec 24, 2016