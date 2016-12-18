Correlata named "The 30 Most Valuable Tech Titans" from Insights Success Magazine

Country(s)
Ofer added; "Correlata is a visionary and so different that it does not fit into any existing molds today and addresses some of the biggest challenges Data Centers, enabling companies to proactively increase up-time, cut operations costs, and achieve a true IT Business alignment for a lower cost and immediate results".
About Correlata Solutions
With the ever-growing complexity of IT infrastructure, too many heterogeneous silo operation systems, and the lack of ability to see the big picture to manage complete infrastructure towards unparalleled efficiency effecting negatively organizations to expand quickly and efficiently.
Correlata is a visionary company with a unique ability to cross-silo correlate hard-to-reach critical IT information from the entire Data Center infrastructure to provide proactive analytics insight. Through cutting-edge Holistic Automated Analytics Platform, Correlata helps companies gain the highest level of visibility and control on ALL their IT Infrastructure environments.
The company's breakthrough technology is the first to solve the inherent silo effect in all current Data Center Infrastructure environments, by applying an advanced analytic engine with embedded and sophisticated rules. Correlata engine generates valuable information regarding wise usage of IT infrastructure investments, resource allocation efficiency, IT alignment to define SLA's, service availability and data recovery risks – building a transparent ecosystem.
Correlata allows organizations to translate IT operations metrics, such as resource consumption, capacity bottlenecks and service availability, into monetary business metrics, giving the knowledge back to senior management that their data center is operating as efficiently as designed.
Correlata ensures you're not just up and running, but highly available, resilient per your design intentions and business objectives so that the companies will get the full benefits out of the existing systems that they already have purchased.
