* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
December 2016
Tata Value Homes Noida- The maiden project by Tata Housing in this city

Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - Dec. 24, 2016 - PRLog -- Sensing the prosperity and opportunities in the booming real estate market of Noida, the reputed and experienced builder, Tata Housing Development Company Ltd. has stepped into this city to mark its presence with its latest venture as Tata Value Homes Noida. Tata Housing Development is an ancillary arm of Tata Group which is catering into the real estate market. It has joined hands with local builder, Lotus Greens to launch this large-scale residential project in Sector 150 Noida. According to the company source, "Tata Housing has entered the Noida residential market through a partnership with Lotus Greens. The company recently signed an agreement with Lotus Greens for the development of 20-acre project in Sector 150, Noida".

Tata Value Homes Sector 150 Noida has been designed on a 4-side open plot with 30m wide streets running along its edges which run into the expressways to provide excellent connectivity to this housing estate. Designed to present 21 high rise towers having 22 and 28 floors split to offer nearly 2000 budget apartments, Tata Value Homes Noida will be a golf themed housing society where the view of the 9-hole golf course will be available from these apartments. Raised on floor area of 1100 sq. ft. to 1575 sq. ft., Tata Value Homes apartments Noida are a statement of uber-chic lifestyle. Yet to announce the payment scheme, Tata Value Homes Noida apartments will be available for possession approximately in 2020.

Completely facilitated with upscale lifestyle amenities starting from premium club to swimming pool, gym, sports grounds, tennis court, cricket academy, school, hospital, retail area and many more, Tata Value Homes Sector 150 Noida is ready to extend enhanced convenience to its residents. Well accessible through Noida Expressway, FNG Expressway and Yamuna Expressway, this residential project lies close to upcoming metro station.

To get more details about Tata Value Homes 2/3 BHK apartments, visit http://www.tatahousingsector150noida.net.in/

