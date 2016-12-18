News By Tag
Tata Value Homes Noida- The maiden project by Tata Housing in this city
Tata Value Homes Noida is the first project by Tata Housing in Noida which is a 20-acre residential project offering 2 and 3 BHK apartments.
Tata Value Homes Sector 150 Noida has been designed on a 4-side open plot with 30m wide streets running along its edges which run into the expressways to provide excellent connectivity to this housing estate. Designed to present 21 high rise towers having 22 and 28 floors split to offer nearly 2000 budget apartments, Tata Value Homes Noida will be a golf themed housing society where the view of the 9-hole golf course will be available from these apartments. Raised on floor area of 1100 sq. ft. to 1575 sq. ft., Tata Value Homes apartments Noida are a statement of uber-chic lifestyle. Yet to announce the payment scheme, Tata Value Homes Noida apartments will be available for possession approximately in 2020.
Completely facilitated with upscale lifestyle amenities starting from premium club to swimming pool, gym, sports grounds, tennis court, cricket academy, school, hospital, retail area and many more, Tata Value Homes Sector 150 Noida is ready to extend enhanced convenience to its residents. Well accessible through Noida Expressway, FNG Expressway and Yamuna Expressway, this residential project lies close to upcoming metro station.
To get more details about Tata Value Homes 2/3 BHK apartments, visit http://www.tatahousingsector150noida.net.in/
Tata Value Homes Noida
9250001995
***@realtyacres.com
