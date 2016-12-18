SmartTOP Add-On Convertible Top Controller for Porsche 911 Carrera with New Enclosure

The Add-On Convertible Top Controller made by Mods4cars for the Porsche 911 Carrera Models 997 and 991 received a design overhaul. It now ships with the exclusive Mods4cars product enclosure and offers extra help during installation.

--Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible owners can make using the top more convenient and more fun with the SmartTOP Add-On Convertible Top Controller. The kit offered by aftermarket automotive electronics specialist Mods4cars offers quick, full automatic one-touch operation from the console switch while driving at slow speeds. It is no longer necessary to hold down the switch for the entire duration of the operation.Additionally the top can be opened and closed from afar using the original factory key fob remotes. A quick sequence of key presses activates a full automatic top operation. "This smart feature can be used to air out the car while still approaching and, in the opposite case, the top can quickly be closed at the first sign of impending rainfall." explains PR-Manager Sven Tornow. In addition to these two main functions every SmartTOP module also comes with numerous bonus features.Inventor and manufacturer Mods4cars has now overhauled the exterior design of the SmartTOP module itself. Effective immediately all kits for the Porsche 911 Carrera come with the module in a new product enclosure. This custom designed enclosure is extremely slim and easier to install in the car than ever before. Two LEDs help during the installation process."The new enclosure was specifically designed for our SmartTOP modules." Sven Tornow continues. "They now envelop all components of the internal electronics, including connectors, USB Port and LEDs. The LEDs help during installation by showing current status or troubleshooting information."Sven Tornow concludes.In conjunction with the supplied plug-and-play wiring adapter installation is extremely easy and can be done by anyone. Attaching the module to the car electronics is done by simply plugging in a connector. The integrated USB port allows quick and easy configuration of the user setting as well as firmware updates. Support software for Windows and Mac and firmware updates are available online, free of charge.The SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller kit is available for all Porsche 911 Carrera models and starts at 299 Euros + tax. SmartTOP kits are also available for all Porsche Boxster models.Mods4cars currently offers the SmartTOP kits for the following popular brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo and VW.http://www.mods4cars.comMods4cars was founded in 2002 with the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.Anja LehmannMods4cars LLC1350 E. Flamingo Rd #3100,Las Vegas, NV 89119 - USA+1-310-9109055lehmann@mods4cars.comhttp://www.mods4cars.com