How to avoid weight gain this holiday season
Top six tips from to fitness expert George D. Choy, on how to avoid gaining weight during the upcoming holiday celebrations.
1. Don't Stress About The Holiday Meals
It's too difficult to try to be on a diet during the main holiday meal, without feeling like a social outcast. "So relax, enjoy time with your family, and treat these as refeed meals, not "cheat" meals, as cheating involves guilt," says George.
2. Don't Be The Fat Guy
Holiday meals usually contain more calories than people can burn in one to two days. With this in mind, they should consider only eating until they are satiated, not uncomfortably full. So if there's still a few more roast potatoes, or left over pudding in the centre of the table, they needn't feel obliged to eat more. "It can take your brain 20 minutes to register that you're full," says George. "So eat slowly…it's more enjoyable too."
3. Go For A Walk
As Hippocrates said, "Walking is man's best medicine." Most people feel sluggish and sleepy after over indulging, particularly when a large number of carbohydrates are involved. One of the best ways to fire up the metabolism after a meal is to go for a walk.
4. Stop Grazing
Primal man may have stopped to grab a couple of berries or insects whilst he was out on a hunt, but he didn't consume an additional day's worth of calories from them. Many people will have multiple tins of chocolates and sweets over the holiday period. "Every time you walk past the tins, your willpower weakens." George recommends that you don't feel obliged to buy chocolate and sweets, and instead make a conscious effort to give them away, in order to get them out of the house.
5. Don't Make Every Meal A Holiday Meal
Many people will take a week to ten days off during the holiday. In-between the family gatherings, cut back on sugar and refined carbohydrates, and focus more on healthy and nutritious food. That enables most people to lose some of that weight gain, without really trying.
6. Start Exercising Now, Not Next Year
"There's no point in letting yourself get worse, before trying to get better," says George. "If you can schedule some exercise in the morning, before your special meals, then you can deplete glycogen stores in your body. This makes it more likely your body will shuttle those excess carbohydrates into muscle glycogen, rather than body fat".
George writes the fitness blog http://BusyParentFitness.com and is a Personal Trainer at Gymnacity in Oxted, Surrey, United Kingdom. For more information visit http://gymnacity.co.uk
George D. Choy
Busy Parent Fitness
Page Updated Last on: Dec 24, 2016