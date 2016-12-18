News By Tag
ITIN4ME are authorized agencies to assist immigrants seeking an ITIN help in Philadelphia
ITIN is a tax processing number issued by the Internal Revenue Service to track the unauthorized immigrants who are vested with the US tax payment responsibilities.
Since the city of Philadelphia is fifth most populous metropolitan hub in the US with a large economic and cultural base the acceptance agent services in this region assists all the unauthorized immigrants who need an ITIN help by providing in person service with the ITIN applications or on a walk in and appointment basis in lieu of mailing all the important information to the office of the IRS. These agencies verify all the documents submitted with the form W7 including national identification card containing the names, birth dates, address and other identity proofs like registration cards, voter cards, driving licenses and visas along with an appropriate tax return attached with the form thus help the people of this region to avoid the risks of their applications getting rejected. People in the Philadelphia area also attend orientation sessions in order to get scheduled for an ITIN application. Non resident applicants can also contact though the IRS toll free numbers overseas for further assistance. The ITIN help services in Philadelphia issues all the help numbers by mail as well. For more information visit http://itin4me.com/
Media Contact
George Mathew
215-475-9900
***@taxpa.com
