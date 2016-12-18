News By Tag
"A New Year, New Dreams" Concert to Ring In 2017 at the Scientology Information Center
On the 14th of January, pianist Elmira Terkulova of Russia will perform a special concert in honor of the New Year and making a fresh start in 2017 at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater.
Her debut performance in the US was in the Information Center in November 2016. Here the guest responded with three standing ovations, rave reviews and many supporters.
"Her music is not only beautiful, it has a positive message. It communicates one should strive for their goals, be themselves and not listen to negativity. It's something that everyone can relate to," said Amber Skjelset, the Center Manager.
Ms. Terkulova, champions these concepts because believing in these things herself she was able to overcome her own limitations.
"Music is an amazing tool. It can bring about higher awareness and increased belief in oneself. Through my music I want to inspire others to be happy by striving for their goals, dream and give them the confidence to persevere until they make it," said Elmira.
The center, located at 500 Cleveland Street in Downtown Clearwater, is housed in the Historic Bank of Clearwater. Light refreshments are served at 6:30pm, program begins at 7:00pm sharp. There is not cost to attend. All are welcome.
For more information or to RSVP contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.org
About the Church of Scientology:
The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher,
L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all." The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events.
Amber Skjelset
***@cos.flag.org
