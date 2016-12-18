33rd Street Bail Bonds Offers Online Tips To Preventing Packages From Being Stolen

Central Florida Bail Bond Agency Suggests Ways To Combat "Porch Pirates"

-- According to insurancequotes.com, "Approximately 23 million Americans have had packages stolen from their homes before they could open them." 33rd Street Bail Bonds announces their online tips for preventing porch pirates from stealing gifts. The guide can be accessed at http://www.injail.com/porch-pirates/. A sample of the tips are:• Ask for a tracking number for the package• Use security cameras to monitor the front porch• Send packages to a FedEX or UPS location and pick them up there• Send packages to the store for pickupThese tips and more can be found on 33rd Street Bail Bonds website. Russ Pacala, owner of 33rd Street Bail Bonds, states, "During this time of the year, thieves like to follow delivery trucks and scoop packages off the front porch before a homeowner can retrieve them. These "porch pirates" also target homes where there are lots of deliveries. The tips that we provide can help a homeowner keep their packages from being stolen."33rd Street Bail Bonds is the oldest and most trusted bail bond agency in Central Florida. This bail bond office has been serving clients since 1971. Clients residing in Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, and Osceola counties have all benefited from this bail bonds office. Located in Central Florida, 33rd Street Bail Bonds provides many types of bonds including: signature bail bonds, bonds with collateral, and indemnity bonds.Whether a client is facing charges of domestic violence, drug trafficking, DUI, assault, battery, or more, 33rd Street Bail Bonds can help. Defendants are encouraged to call 407-425-3303 or 407-425-7200 to start the bail bond process. A bail bondsman can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and all year long.The experienced and knowledgeable bail bondsman at 33rd Street Bail Bonds are there to help. Being arrested can be a scary experience. Their bail bond agents can steer clients through the ins and outs of the bail bond process, answer questions regarding the criminal justice system, and provide an empathetic ear.This Orlando based bail bond office helps clients throughout Central Florida. 33rd Street Bail Bonds can also arrange bonds with affiliated agents across the United States. 33rd Street Bail Bonds is located next to the Orange County Jail (33rd Street Jail) at 2480 33rd Street in Orlando, Florida.To learn more about 33rd Street Bail Bonds, consumers are encouraged to visit online at www.injail.com or call 407-425-7200 or 407-425-3303.