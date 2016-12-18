Seminole PowerSports Announces Partnership With Local Motorcross Racer

Kyle Farnell Joins Forces with Seminole PowerSports to Increase Motorcross Awareness and Offer Free Lessons in Seminole County, Florida

-- Seminole PowerSports has teamed up with motorcross racer, Kyle Farnell. Mr. Farnell is a motorcross racer that is sponsored, in part, by Seminole PowerSports. Mr. Farnell is offering two free lessons to customers who purchase dirt bikes at Seminole PowerSports. Kirby Mullins, owner of Seminole PowerSports, states, "This is a fantastic way for customers to learn or practice their dirt bike skills for free. Kyle Farnell is a talented motorcross racer who is willing to share his expertise and knowledge with others. This is a great opportunity to have lessons by a motorcross racer."Seminole PowerSports customers who purchase a dirt bike and who are interested in attending the free lessons would need to contact Kyle Farnell directly at 386-843-1239. Customers need to call Mr. Farnell in order to reserve their space. The two free lessons are valued at $50. The free lessons will take place on Wednesday's at 3pm and the lessons will last approximately two hours. Mr. Farnell also offers motorcross lessons at Pax Trax mx in Bunnell, Florida.Seminole PowerSports is a 44,000-square foot super store that offers all types of power sports. The store has both new and used power sports equipment and vehicles for sale. Power sports such as ATV's, dirt bikes, personal watercraft, scooters, side by sides, street bikes, touring bikes, and cruiser/v-twin vehicles are offered. Major brands such as Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Can-Am, Husqvarna, and Sea-Doo are readily available. To explore the inventory available, please visit online at: www.seminolepowersports.com.An extensive list of factory promotions is available at www.seminolepowersports.com/check-out-our--promos. These promotions vary depending on the brand and vehicle. Mullins adds, "After finding the perfect power sports for you, please check out the promo page. Utilizing a manufacturer promotion can help save you money!"Financing is available at Seminole PowerSports. In fact, approximately 70% of motorcyclists finance their bikes. The finance department at this power sports store is ready to help make owning a power sport a reality. When financing a power sport, parts, accessories, and an extended service plan can all be included in the payment plan. Please visit online at www.seminolepowersports.com/buy-a-motorcycle-atv-pwc-side-x-side-or-boat-with-credit--financing to learn more.After purchasing a power sport, keep it in tip top shape at the Seminole PowerSports service department. This state of the art service center can provide routine maintenance along with repair work. Top factory-trained technicians are available during business hours in order to assist with all power sport servicing needs. All of the technicians are MMI graduates and are certified by the manufacturers. Mullins adds, "After investing money in your new power sport, make sure to keep it maintained. Proper maintenance means that your power sport will provide enjoyment for many years." To schedule service with the service center, please visit online at: www.seminolepowersports.com/schedule-a-service-appointment--xservice_request.Seminole PowerSports is located at 1200 Rinehart Road in Sanford, Florida. This power sports store serves all of Central Florida including Seminole, Orange, Lake, Volusia, and Brevard counties. Customer service is a priority at Seminole PowerSports. The store has built a reputation as the #1 dealer in Central Florida based on customer service and satisfaction. For more information about the store, please visit online at www.seminolepowersports.com/or call 800-838-4055.