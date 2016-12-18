News By Tag
Arvione Signature Watch Series: Luxury and affordability. Feel great, look even better
Premium high-quality watches at affordables rates: own the time
Blake Doyle and Valery Sun are the two co-founders of Arvione. They are great friends that possess a deep love for watches and fashion accessories. Both men realised the face that the contemporary market was missing luxurious and high quality watches that not only looked good, but felt like a solid piece - while still remaining affordable.
The quality and price combination of Arcione is phenomenal as the premium luxury watches are being offered at a very reasonable rate of $69 USD with free international shipping, exclusively to Indiegogo. The 40mm diameter watch face with the reliable Japanese 2115 Miyota quartz movement make the brand unmatched along with the 3-hand movement and standard date function. The glass used in the watches is coated with supreme quality sapphie crystal. Moreover, the bezel is curved and polished 316-L stainless steel.
Another great feature of Arvione watches is that it is 5 ATM water resistance. This means that light swimming and showering will cause no damage to the watch. This feature mostly comes with sport watches, but with this brand they have clearly demonstrated the quality they wish to match its style. The case is 7mm thick and the lug is 20mm in width. The band of Arvione is genuine leather and it also has debossed engraved buckle and crown. In addition, the watch has quick-release pins and ion color plated case back that matches the colour of each model.
The variety in colors is another amazing feature offered by the company as there is a wide range of color combinations for both men and women to choose. The case comes in shades of gold, rose gold, black and silves, which are complimented by black, blue, brown and tan leather staps. The feedback has been amazing and the crowdfunding campaign is expected to fetch generous contributions from watch lovers all around the world.
Available now on Indiegogo: https://igg.me/
