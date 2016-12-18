 
News By Tag
* Watches
* Accessories
* Time
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Botany
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918

Arvione Signature Watch Series: Luxury and affordability. Feel great, look even better

Premium high-quality watches at affordables rates: own the time
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Watches
Accessories
Time

Industry:
Fashion

Location:
Botany - New South Wales - Australia

Subject:
Products

BOTANY, Australia - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- Arvione has begun its crowdfunding campaign of their signature line of watches on Indiegogo. The company was founded in 2016 with the aim of giving the market exactly what it is missing. "Quality timepieces should not be associated with high prices; we're here to change that" said Valery Sun, Co-Founder of Arvione. "Our goal is to deliver high end luxurious timepieces at an affordable price", he added.

Blake Doyle and Valery Sun are the two co-founders of Arvione. They are great friends that possess a deep love for watches and fashion accessories. Both men realised the face that the contemporary market was missing luxurious and high quality watches that not only looked good, but felt like a solid piece - while still remaining affordable.

The quality and price combination of Arcione is phenomenal as the premium luxury watches are being offered at a very reasonable rate of $69 USD with free international shipping, exclusively to Indiegogo. The 40mm diameter watch face with the reliable Japanese 2115 Miyota quartz movement make the brand unmatched along with the 3-hand movement and standard date function. The glass used in the watches is coated with supreme quality sapphie crystal. Moreover, the bezel is curved and polished 316-L stainless steel.

Another great feature of Arvione watches is that it is 5 ATM water resistance. This means that light swimming and showering will cause no damage to the watch. This feature mostly comes with sport watches, but with this brand they have clearly demonstrated the quality they wish to match its style. The case is 7mm thick and the lug is 20mm in width. The band of Arvione is genuine leather and it also has debossed engraved buckle and crown. In addition, the watch has quick-release pins and ion color plated case back that matches the colour of each model.

The variety in colors is another amazing feature offered by the company as there is a wide range of color combinations for both men and women to choose. The case comes in shades of gold, rose gold, black and silves, which are complimented by black, blue, brown and tan leather staps. The feedback has been amazing and the crowdfunding campaign is expected to fetch generous contributions from watch lovers all around the world.

Available now on Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/arvione

Contact
Blake Doyle
***@arvione.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arvione.com Email Verified
Tags:Watches, Accessories, Time
Industry:Fashion
Location:Botany - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 23, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share